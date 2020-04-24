Oh good, it’s Obama commenting on a national plan to navigate a pandemic … said no person, ever. Well, plenty of people believed in this guy but we’re still sort of questioning their sanity.

Sort of … we crack ourselves up.

While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it's too late. https://t.co/Eb2Hz8H8vU — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 22, 2020

Well, of course, Obama is talking up Massachusetts, isn’t that where Obamacare originally came from?

Massholes.

Guess how this went over with basically the Twitter world?

So you are criticizing Fauci, Birx, the admirals, the army corps of engineers, Fema, the private sector and the entire task force? — MamaBear74 (@TruthBToldDe) April 24, 2020

It’s like they don’t realize how hard Trump’s team has been working. That or they just don’t care.

I realize that you hate the Constitution, and that you find federalism to be abhorrent, but the federal gvt does not get to tell the states that they can or cannot allow businesses to open. That's always been the responsibility of the states. — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) April 23, 2020

Obama sure did like his pen and phone.

Hush, boomer. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 24, 2020

Yeah, Boomer.

You should watch the daily briefiings.

Fauci outlined the national plan last week. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 22, 2020

But TRUMP.

How many died from the H1N1 pandemic? — KC 🐗 (@KCandtheBoys) April 23, 2020

How badly did they deplete our PPE and not bother to replace it?

So many questions.

Keep trying to undermine our president. It's a good look on you. — IAMis Dangerous to Evil I hope (@IAMISjp) April 24, 2020

Stay out of our politics. We voted against your policies and your chosen successor. We don't want or need your advice. Has Big Mike decided on the VP offer yet? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 22, 2020

In other words, move along.

You really need to shut up. BTW have come up with a plan for H1N1 yet? Figured out what happened in Benghazi yet? — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) April 24, 2020

We’re going to guess that’s a big fat no.

***

