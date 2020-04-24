Remember when Richard Marx was relevant? Yeah, we don’t either.

Which is probably why he’s tweeting garbage like this on Twitter:

Dear sane people: Whenever some Trump worshiping MAGAt mentions Joe Biden being “creepy” just send them this photo. pic.twitter.com/jSy6UpOmZ1 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 24, 2020

Sane people would think sending a picture of a father with his young daughter insinuating an inappropriate relationship is disgusting, Richard.

Note: When he writes gross and horrible things about Trump and/or his supporters seems to be the only time he gets any attention or tractions which would be sad if he weren’t being such a disgusting toad.

Referring to people as “Magats” because of a political difference is pretty rock bottom. A lot like your career. https://t.co/Lg2xtiXY2e — Red Stick Cyber Dude (@CyberWarPodcast) April 24, 2020

You do realize that the fact that you are sexualizing this image says a lot more about you than either @realDonaldTrump or his daughter, right? — Rick Robinson -Social distancing wuz my jam- (@RowdyRick73) April 24, 2020

We’re not sure if Richard realizes that but this editor and others were more than happy to point that out to the ‘had a few hits wonder’.

@richardmarx didn’t you have a hit once upon a time in the 80’s. Get some help for your TDS #GetBent #GetBent2020 https://t.co/Fu7tprKZ1m pic.twitter.com/rSu7xHAhkh — Diane B (@dmb1031) April 24, 2020

Something like that.

We’re not sure there’s enough therapy out there to cure this level of TDS.

Makes me wonder what part of the gutter Richard resides in… — Susan Hunter (@2uptight4u) April 24, 2020

That would be the ‘has-been’ part.

Dear Richard Marx: you still aren't relevant, but thanks for your opinion. — Russ Dumas-Patriot (@RussDumas) April 24, 2020

Ouch.

You just keep making a bigger and bigger fool out of yourself. It’s sad to see but please don’t stop.

🥴😂🥴😂🥴 — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 24, 2020

Hey, in these times of constant COVID it’s sorta fun to point and laugh at Richard for being a really lame troll.

Fair.

If his relationship with his daughter was strained, you'd probably try to use that to dunk on him too. TDS is real and you have a severe case. — OK (@thematthew26) April 24, 2020

Seriously.

***

