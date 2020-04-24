Remember when Richard Marx was relevant? Yeah, we don’t either.

Which is probably why he’s tweeting garbage like this on Twitter:

Sane people would think sending a picture of a father with his young daughter insinuating an inappropriate relationship is disgusting, Richard.

Note: When he writes gross and horrible things about Trump and/or his supporters seems to be the only time he gets any attention or tractions which would be sad if he weren’t being such a disgusting toad.

Trending

We’re not sure if Richard realizes that but this editor and others were more than happy to point that out to the ‘had a few hits wonder’.

Something like that.

We’re not sure there’s enough therapy out there to cure this level of TDS.

That would be the ‘has-been’ part.

Ouch.

Hey, in these times of constant COVID it’s sorta fun to point and laugh at Richard for being a really lame troll.

Fair.

Seriously.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff For Brains puts ANOTHER quarter in the nut-punching machine babbling about Trump and injecting disinfectants

‘Political jiujitsu’: Bret Baier sets the PPP record straight and DROPS Nancy ‘Antoinette’ Pelosi

‘The very WORST kind of fake news’: John Hayward annihilates media’s ridiculous ‘Trump/Lysol’ narrative in merciless thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IvankaRichard MarxTrump