It’s been fascinating watching Nancy Pelosi literally and blatantly delay all sorts of relief for the American public to play politics and then turn around and blame Republicans for the delay. And by fascinating we mean nauseating, infuriating, and really damn annoying.

What’s even more ‘fascinating’ is her base thumping their chests and pretending she’s not full of crap.

Bret Baier seems to have had ENOUGH.

Watch:

“Let's set the record straight. Once Republicans found out the PPP was going to run dry, there was a clean bill to replenish it. Nancy Pelosi didn't go for it. Period. So to say that the delay was Mitch McConnell's fault is just political jiujitsu for Nancy Pelosi.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/YUwqxRTUsT — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) April 23, 2020

Political jiujitsu.

Side note, jiujitsu is not only hard to spell but it’s freakin’ hard to type. Maybe this editor just needs more coffee?

"Jiujitsu" seems to overcomplicate outright lying — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 23, 2020

It also implies that’s she’s ‘good’ at lying … and she is.

I threw something at the TV when I heard her say that😂 — C. Irwin (@Bookwormdearlor) April 24, 2020

This editor has removed all heavy objects from the living room for just this reason.

Heh.

There are some truly evil people in this world who wouldn't pass a bowel movement (let alone a PPP Bill) for the US people, and you needn't look West beyond California to find them. Thanks to Baier for keeping it factual. — Toughen' Up, Princess !! (@Aussie_Tim_787) April 23, 2020

What a visual.

Ugh, let’s hope not.

She's straight up lying. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) April 23, 2020

And in other news, water is still wet.

If Nancy is talking and or breathing she’s lying.

It’s what she does best.

