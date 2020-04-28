Like most journos, Olivia Nuzzi was more interested in scoring cheap political points than asking real questions at Monday’s Trump briefing that almost never was. If she was trying to prove why the president should consider not bothering with these fame-seeking monkeys she succeeded.

As you can imagine, many in the grown-up world called Olivia out for exploiting Vietnam deaths to somehow own Trump over this COVID crisis … but only Brit Hume used her behavior as a way to embarrass the entirety of legacy media.

Not only tolerated and accepted but applauded.

THAT is our modern-day media.

And it’s clearly a joke.

Shouldn't she be breaking into someone else's house again instead of pretending to be a journalist? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 28, 2020

Need to ask NY since they’re responsible for most of them. — Rebecca (@RWeave717) April 28, 2020

It’s the way to a book deal. — PatientZero😷 (@PegLegPilot) April 28, 2020

One need look no further than her timeline and her giddy RTs of "praise" — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 28, 2020

Exactly. Egged on, encouraged, hailed. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) April 27, 2020

It was the most disgusting question ever. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) April 28, 2020

It was pretty awful because not only did it exploit the Vietnam war, it exploited 48k American lives lost, and all to dunk on the bad orange man.

Pathetic.

All her posts about the press conference were about her and her question. Not a single post about what was discussed. #journalismmatters #JournalismIsDead — Victor – Confidential human source (@iflysims70) April 27, 2020

Like every other fame-hungry journo out there, she became the story. Which is ultimately what she wanted.

Absolutely disgusting question! 🤯 — JaneAnn Hancock (@jahanoct) April 28, 2020

Shamelessly applauded — Susan Williams (@SusanEWilliams) April 28, 2020

Makes sense when our media are shameless.

