We didn’t think James Comey’s credibility could look any worse after that abysmal interview on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace. And then Brit Hume shared this thread from Chuck Ross …

WHOA nelly.

Check it out.

From last year … let that sink in.

Comey told Obama in a briefing about the dossier and claimed the FBI was confident in it because they’d worked with Steele and his sources, sub-sources in the past.

Trending

Confident.

In.

It.

Steele’s proven credible …

OMG. These people.

In other words, Comey has zero credibility and is likely a big fat liar as well.

But you knew that.

Right?! We are too.

Super shocked!

Oops.

We are definitely living in ‘interesting’ times.

 

Related:

‘At a minimum she enabled Ukrainian collusion’: Rudy Giuliani drops HUGE Ukrainian truth-bomb right on Marie Yovanovitch’s head

‘Gonna make him CRY’: Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Brian Stelter for throwing a tantrum over Neil Gorsuch’s Fox News interview

THIS is what Democrats are trying to hide –> John Solomon’s breaking piece on Ukraine and Hunter Biden so VERY telling

Scared SCHIFFLESS: Jason Beale suggests HSGA Committee question Horowitz about Adam Schiff in a very damning way

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeChuck RossJames ComeyObamaSteele dossier