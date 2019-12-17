We didn’t think James Comey’s credibility could look any worse after that abysmal interview on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace. And then Brit Hume shared this thread from Chuck Ross …

It's worth rewatching Jane Mayer's interview with Morning Joe about her Chris Steele profile from last year in light of the IG report which undercut the thesis of the whole article. https://t.co/IsawbUNk66 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 17, 2019

From last year … let that sink in.

I'd forgotten this part — Mayer wrote that Comey told Obama in a briefing about dossier that FBI was confident in it b/c FBI had worked in the past with Steele's sources and sub-sources. “He’s proven credible in the past, and so has his network,” Comey said, per Mayer. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 17, 2019

Comey told Obama in a briefing about the dossier and claimed the FBI was confident in it because they’d worked with Steele and his sources, sub-sources in the past.

That doesn't square with the IG report. By the time Comey briefed Obama, Steele had told the FBI several months earlier that he thought one of the dossier's main sub-sources was a "boaster" and "embellisher." — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 17, 2019

In other words, Comey has zero credibility and is likely a big fat liar as well.

Also doesn't square with Comey saying he was not involved in the investigation. — bluelily (@bluelily910) December 17, 2019

Wow, it’s almost like there’s a Swamp. Unless the @TheJusticeDept and @FBI cares about this, nothing changes. I hope someone allows honest people to still be hired some day. For now we’re dealing with a “By Any Means Necessary” Justice System that hates one political party. — OGforReal (@occunurse40) December 17, 2019

