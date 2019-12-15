We’re not entirely sure why James Comey thought it would be a good idea to go on a network that might actually ask him real questions and not spin everything in his favor but for whatever reason, he went on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace and … it did not go well for him.

Like, at all.

Fox News Sunday is just embarrassing the hell out of Comey right now. — Molarkey (@molratty) December 15, 2019

And yes, this editor may have been smiling the entire time.

Watch:

Comey admits error in defense of FBI's FISA process after IG report: 'He was right, I was wrong'https://t.co/X1H915aaiN — James Wallace (@jwallace367) December 15, 2019

Oof.

Horowitz was right, he was wrong.

You know that hurt.

From Fox News:

Following the report’s release, Comey essentially claimed vindication, declaring in the wake of the report that the criticism of the bureau’s actions “was all lies.” When asked about vindication at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the inspector general bluntly replied, “I think the activities we found here don’t vindicate anybody who touched this FISA.”

Except that’s not what they found.

On Sunday, Comey claimed that the FBI did not intentionally commit wrongdoing,

Right.

…. but described the FBI’s failures as “real sloppiness.” He said that “in general” he was unaware of “the particulars of the investigation” when it was going on, but said that as the person at the head of the FBI at the time, it still falls on him. “I was responsible for this.”

Gosh, Jim, ya’ think?

Comey: "complete vindication" Horowitz: "no one was vindicated" — Molarkey (@molratty) December 15, 2019

HA.

Comey: "Steele dossier was part of a broader mosaic" Horowitz: "Steele dossier played a central and essential role and pushed it over the line" — Molarkey (@molratty) December 15, 2019

HA HA.

Subsource says Steele was unreliable because he misrepresented and exaggerated and the FBI knows this and still goes back to the FISA court. Did you know this, Comey? "I wasn't kept informed of the details." — Molarkey (@molratty) December 15, 2019

HA HA HAAAAAAA.

But he was responsible for this.

That’s gotta sting, Comey.

