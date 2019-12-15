Sharyl Attkisson made a very good point about how ‘interesting’ it is to watch how the media spins something and then take a look for yourself at the original source. Especially with something like IG Horowitz’s report from earlier this week … you know, the one the media swore vindicated the FBI?

About that …

1) Always interesting to hear and read the news and then actually get the original sourcing. IG Horowitz says he did not claim there was no political bias in the FBI's Trump-Russia probe. He gave a very specific qualified opinion about one small slice of the opening of the probe. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 15, 2019

The media deliberately misconstrued what Horowitz said? Gosh, it’s almost like they have their own agenda or something.

Oh, wait.

2) Horowitz actually testified there was remarkable bias and misconduct throughout the FBI probe and political bias demonstrated by numerous players–all of which has been referred to Durham and FBI to address. I read the report. That's what it says. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 15, 2019

Remarkable bias and misconduct throughout the FBI probe and political bias demonstrated by numerous players.

Notice media did not report much about this aspect, if at all.

Color us shocked.

Super shocked.

We live in amazing times. — Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) December 15, 2019

Thank you Sharyl! I was just yelling at the TV about this very issue! Can always trust you for accurate info. Appreciate your honesty — DB (@ddblount) December 15, 2019

Full disclosure, this editor yells at the TV too.

Heh.

not only that but it reveald abuses of the Fisa Court process and how unverified intelligence such as Steele's dossier to justify spying on a campaign. It didn't exonerate any of the players. I suspect it might lead to the evelauation of the Patriot Act itself and Five Eyes — chuck harrison (@0SweetSolace0) December 15, 2019

And it also revealed what a POS liar Schiff reallyis.

Yup.

Careful, Klobuchar has been known to throw office supplies at people who make her cranky.

It’s more fun to make things up, don’tcha know. — Steven E Anderson (@SEAnderson95B) December 15, 2019

And certainly more beneficial when supporting Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump … yup.

