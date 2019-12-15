Tom Nichols really needs to lighten up.

Seriously.

Sure, Trump winning in 2016 broke the guy but he’s starting to sound like a progressive scold who spends his days on Twitter trying to look more important than he really is.

Like his tweet about the army cadet allegedly flashing a ‘white power’ symbol during the Army/Navy game … don’t make that face, we didn’t write this tweet.

The cadets are

1. Stupid and don't know that "okay" is how racists troll people who don't know it's not a racist symbol

2. Stupid and think it *is* a racist symbol

3. Stupid – and actual 3-Percenters

4. Stupid and playing a kid's game on national TV Common to all of these is… — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 15, 2019

So Tom thinks the cadets are stupid no matter what.

You know he’s a lot of fun at birthday parties and other gatherings.

Thanks for your amazing detective work, Tom. We have now outed John Cena as a white supremacist. Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/KvF4jxwq8K — Nick Searcy, ESCHEWER OF MALARKEY AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 15, 2019

OMG WE KNEW IT, John Cena is a total racist. He’s a double racist even!

It means OK almost all the time, moron, but in this case it was the circle game. Take a midol. — BDR529 (@Micky_Finn) December 15, 2019

Take a Midol.

Not bad advice.

Not knowing that the Okay game is a game military people play on each other… Might want to actually be a journalist instead of an activist… — Rorschach (@TheWatchEMen) December 15, 2019

Sit this one out Tom. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) December 15, 2019

The only stupid one here is you Tommy Boy. — Christy ÓCatháin – Iowa Girl (@cdokane) December 15, 2019

Gosh, Tommy Boy, this went well.

Or not.

Ben Domenech chimed in:

The expert weighs in. https://t.co/0QV48DFUFi — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) December 15, 2019

Tom responded:

I'm going to go with the 3-star Army general on this one, rather than you two guys. It's the expert thing to do.https://t.co/RN73qSasxq — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 15, 2019

Nice appeal to authority. That’s not an argument. — Gregg (@greekkid31) December 15, 2019

That's not what "an appeal to authority" means. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 15, 2019

Except …

That’s literally what the fallacy is pic.twitter.com/o5dAmb0Rl2 — Carlos (@ChuckEChaves) December 15, 2019

But Tom’s the expert!

Or – and stay with me here – when four people are involved in a discussion of a field of expertise, and only one of them has actual expertise in that field, you defer to that person. If four people have a view on how to be a doctor and one of them is a doctor, you start there. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 15, 2019

Imagine trying to pull the ‘I’m an expert’ card on two vets …

The best thing about this tweet is that Tom tried to use his “STFU I’m a military expert” schtick on two actual veterans https://t.co/Dm7T8yKesf — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 15, 2019

C’mon, Jerry wasn’t actually surprised, right?

I was referring to a three-star general from an earlier tweet, not me. But ace reporter @JerryDunleavy didn't read back in the thread and missed it. The kind of mistake he'd attribute to sloppiness or bias in others, but I, being a forgiving sort, think it was just laziness. https://t.co/ZocmqeCrUr — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 15, 2019

He just keeps sticking his foot in his mouth.

Hello 2AM tweet. Tom says he is not an expert on this & I will take him at his word on that since he has demonstrated that fact aptly tonight. Altho this again raises the question of why he chose to weigh in when the totality of his knowledge was the viral Boomer tweet he’d seen. https://t.co/THZoJsLpuW — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 15, 2019

Viral boomer.

Accurate.

But ouch.