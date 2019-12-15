Since Democrats have wasted the last three (nearly four) years throwing a temper tantrum because they lost the election in 2016, which means they accomplished basically nothing for their constituents, they really needed this whole impeachment circus to be a breakthrough. A blockbuster. Something their base would look at and say, ‘WOW, they care about this country so much!’

But instead they’ve put up a total dud with no real crime to impeach the president over … one that even some Democrats in the House may vote against.

They’ve also bored most Americans along the way. Byron York explained it in a thread about his piece, ‘The get-it-over-with impeachment’:

Final House impeachment hearing marked a milestone; became clear nobody had anything left to say. So they said it over and over and over again. Even the condemnations of repetition became repetitious. 1/8 https://t.co/tmw1mx6KkT — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

Indeed, both Democrats and Republicans knew that, even as they kept arguing. The 116,000-word transcript of the hearing — yes, 116,000 words, longer than many novels — contains reference after reference to the sheer repetition of argument taking place. “We heard that over and over and over again … ” “We hear time and time again … ” “I keep repeating this … ” A search of the transcript shows that on 28 occasions, one lawmaker or another noted that the committee was hearing the same thing “over and over.” Even the condemnations of repetition became repetitious.

Yup. Boring AF.

GOP complains impeachment has been rushed, and it has. But with Dems racing toward full House vote, there is nothing new to say. Time to move to Senate, where nobody will have anything new to say, either. 2/8 https://t.co/YvxovKGrUf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

Nope.

By then, impeachment could well become boring–precisely the opposite of the nation-captivating drama Democrats hoped to create. 3/8 https://t.co/YvxovKGrUf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

Americans are already bored and know how it will turn out anyway sooooo …

Boring: That's what many Republicans would like to see. And it is a reason some Democrats are arguing the Senate trial must include new witnesses, new testimony. 4/8 https://t.co/YvxovKGrUf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

They need new episodes to keep their base interested. Is it just us or do they sound like a sitcom desperately trying not to get cancelled at this point?

But House Democrats had the resources and time to investigate and make a case. Could have done more, but did not. Issued 300-page report that is Democratic case against Trump. 5/8 https://t.co/YvxovKGrUf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

They got nothin’.

If Pelosi and House Democrats, with all their resources, did not try to compel further testimony, why should Senate Republicans? 6/8 https://t.co/YvxovKGrUf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

Never get in the way of your opponent when they’re losing all on their own.

Senate leadership likely to give House Democrats opportunity to make their case. Give Trump opportunity to defend. Then vote. End of trial. The get-it-over-with impeachment. 7/8 https://t.co/YvxovKGrUf — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

Bingo.

Which would be the worst thing to happen for Democrats.

They just can’t seem to get out of their own way … ain’t it grand?

