Rudy Giuliani is on the warpath. Or at least that’s how it appears on Twitter.

The former mayor of NYC who took down the mob has been doing his best to shine a little more light on the Ukrainian cockroaches and their pals on the Left.

Like Marie Yovanovitch.

Check this out:

Rudy ain’t playin’.

He accuses her of denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to the US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. Gosh, that sounds a lot like obstructing justice to us … not that we’re in any way, shape or form experts.

Trending

Schiffless Committee.

Heh.

And wow on her embassy stopping a Ukrainian audit of over $5 billion in aid funding … what the heck was going on here?

We need more than tweets to see the pain, but this is a decent start.

The man did take down the mob …

We shall see.

 

Related:

‘Gonna make him CRY’: Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Brian Stelter for throwing a tantrum over Neil Gorsuch’s Fox News interview

THIS is what Democrats are trying to hide –> John Solomon’s breaking piece on Ukraine and Hunter Biden so VERY telling

Scared SCHIFFLESS: Jason Beale suggests HSGA Committee question Horowitz about Adam Schiff in a very damning way

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Marie YovanovitchRudy GiulianiTrumpUkraine