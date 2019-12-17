Rudy Giuliani is on the warpath. Or at least that’s how it appears on Twitter.

The former mayor of NYC who took down the mob has been doing his best to shine a little more light on the Ukrainian cockroaches and their pals on the Left.

Like Marie Yovanovitch.

Check this out:

Yovanovitch needed to be removed for many reasons most critical she was denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. She was OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE and that’s not the only thing she was doing. She at minimum enabled Ukrainian collusion. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

Rudy ain’t playin’.

He accuses her of denying visas to Ukrainians who wanted to come to the US and explain Dem corruption in Ukraine. Gosh, that sounds a lot like obstructing justice to us … not that we’re in any way, shape or form experts.

Recently acquired documentary evidence shows she perjured herself before Schiffless Committee. Also her embassy stopped a Ukrainian audit of over $5 billion in aid funding put in question in 2017 by Ukrainian auditors. Enough for now more to come, plenty more. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 17, 2019

Schiffless Committee.

Heh.

And wow on her embassy stopping a Ukrainian audit of over $5 billion in aid funding … what the heck was going on here?

Keep digging bulldog 👍👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Dn8h9doEY — Tim Rexing (@TMREX1) December 17, 2019

Bring the pain, Rudy!! 🇺🇸👊🇺🇸 — Randall Flagg (@Randall26675290) December 17, 2019

We need more than tweets to see the pain, but this is a decent start.

Expose them, Mr. Mayor! This is why they're PUSHING impeachment so hard,..it is their last gasp because they all (Democrats) had their hands in the cookie jar & now they know they been busted. — Eugene McCarty (@EugeneMcCarty) December 17, 2019

This is the story MSM does not want to tell and wants to cover up. The people are the real journalist now. RT. — Laurie ❌ ⭐️⭐️⭐️#MAGA #KAG #TRUMP (@OCNaNa2013) December 17, 2019

She stopped an audit. Sounds like she is the one with the scheme. — bluelily (@bluelily910) December 17, 2019

Rudy putting out teasers, y’all really think he doesn’t have the goods??? You don’t know Rudy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2Cx4vWBNDj — ⚡️🌧THESTQRM🌧⚡️ (@trumps_all) December 17, 2019

The man did take down the mob …

We shall see.

Related:

‘Gonna make him CRY’: Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Brian Stelter for throwing a tantrum over Neil Gorsuch’s Fox News interview

THIS is what Democrats are trying to hide –> John Solomon’s breaking piece on Ukraine and Hunter Biden so VERY telling

Scared SCHIFFLESS: Jason Beale suggests HSGA Committee question Horowitz about Adam Schiff in a very damning way