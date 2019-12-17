Inspector General Horowitz is scheduled to appear before the Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on Wednesday. Another day, another interview, right? Jason Beale has a very specific idea for how Senator Johnson should question Horowitz that we totally support.

Check it out.

YES!

This would be so great and we can’t think of any other elected official who deserves this more than Schiff.

Painful.

Trending

The only thing that would make this line of questioning better is if there was a camera set on Schiff’s face so we could watch his eyes gradually bug out even more, question after question. True story, this editor thought nobody’s voice would ever annoy her more than Obama’s, but man, Schiff is giving the former president a run for his money in this category.

Heads would explode on the Left …

And there would be great rejoicing.

Look at everyone helping Johnson come up with questions.

The Right is full of givers.

Heh.

Do it!

 

Related:

BOTOXICATED! Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to know what the Hell is going on or what they’re actually impeaching Trump for

‘They said and did NOTHING’: Undercover Huber clears up incompetence vs criminal intent FBI/FISA debate and it AIN’T good

‘INSANE’: Tim Pool points out Dems are really outraged because Trump dared investigate corruption (of one of their own)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffHomeland Security and Gov Affairs CommitteeHorowitzJason BealeNunesSenator Ron Johnson