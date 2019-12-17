Inspector General Horowitz is scheduled to appear before the Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on Wednesday. Another day, another interview, right? Jason Beale has a very specific idea for how Senator Johnson should question Horowitz that we totally support.

IG Horowitz is set to appear before the Homeland Security & Government Affairs committee Wednesday. If I were @RonJohnsonWI, I would read each finding of the @RepAdamSchiff memo, one-by-one, and ask after each – "Did your investigation find this to be true?" I'd then do… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 17, 2019

This would be so great and we can’t think of any other elected official who deserves this more than Schiff.

…the same with the entire Nunes memo – each assertion, one-by-one – and ask the same question. I'd then ask Horowitz if he was aware of the documents and information made available to the House intelligence committee. If he said 'Yes' I'd ask if he believed an objective… — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 17, 2019

The only thing that would make this line of questioning better is if there was a camera set on Schiff’s face so we could watch his eyes gradually bug out even more, question after question. True story, this editor thought nobody’s voice would ever annoy her more than Obama’s, but man, Schiff is giving the former president a run for his money in this category.

…review of that information could reasonably lead to the conclusions I just read from the Schiff memo. I'd then ask if he believed an objective review of that information could reasonably lead to the conclusions I just read in the Nunes memo. I'd then yield my time. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) December 17, 2019

Heads would explode on the Left …

And there would be great rejoicing.

Ask him the difference between spying and illegal surveillance and the difference between a spy and a confidential human source. — Jayne T ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MrsJanieDoe) December 17, 2019

no. ask about Schiff's donors Franklin Templeton, Franklin Rising Dividends Fund, Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund, Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund. All of it. #IMFLoan#IMF pic.twitter.com/AmSABlhyyq — Milli (@melisandrePro) December 17, 2019

Look at everyone helping Johnson come up with questions.

The Right is full of givers.

Send @SenRonJohnson an email & call his office — Move Forward ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Move_Fwd) December 17, 2019

