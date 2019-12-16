One of the big debates we’ve seen taking place since the IG report dropped last week is about whether the FBI was actually politically biased in their investigation of the Trump campaign or if they were just too stupid about their own jobs to know any better.

Undercover Huber was good enough to clear it up:

Let’s clear up this “incompetence or criminal intent?” thing right now The Crossfire Hurricane team all knew Comey briefed POTUS on the “pee tape” as they planned it & got his memo Then they interviewed Steele’s source *who said it wasn’t legit* Then they said & did NOTHING — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) December 15, 2019

Pretty sure the FBI wasn’t incompetent.

Don’t get us wrong, they seem like total Keystone Cops NOW but the fact they interviewed Steele’s source who literally said it wasn’t legit but didn’t bother to say or do anything about it? That’s not incompetent, that’s deliberate.

Oh sorry, they did do something: they lied the FISA court AGAIN by implying that Steele’s primary sub source backed up the dossiers pee tape claim, even though he didn’t Nobody is ever going to be able to give a plausible explanation for that other than criminal intent — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) December 15, 2019

Yikes.

And well, they’ll give plenty of explanations and the media will work overtime to make them sound legit but true story, they will never be plausible.

By the way, this includes “no bias” Bill Priestap, who Horowitz relies on to say the predication was there to open the CH investigation He knew what Comey said to Potus. He knew it was false either at the time, or very soon after. He did nothing while the lie undermined POTUS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) December 15, 2019

We’re really starting to think their goal was to undermine the president all along.

This tweet aged well…https://t.co/3pL410pVfU — Breach of Trust (@BreachOf) December 15, 2019

Nothing about Comey has aged well.

They did this because never in their wildest dreams did they ever think that they would be exposed/caught. — Robert Brown (@boblahbla) December 16, 2019

Plus it all goes back to the previous administration never thinking Hillary would lose.

Is this why both Barr and Durham made the highly unusual public statement contradicting Horowitz?? — AnnaV (@perchance99) December 15, 2019

Could be? Things could definitely start getting very interesting …

The big question is why did McCabe make the President a target of the investigation and accuse the President of being a Russian Asset while knowing all the allegations against the Trump campaign of collusion were false? — Chaos Actual (@actual_chaos) December 16, 2019

Probably not because he was incompetent.

Just sayin’.

Finally, someone just lays out simple hard facts. Thanks. — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) December 16, 2019

Imagine how awful your situation really is if the best outcome for you is that people believe you were totally incompetent.

That’s Comey’s FBI.

