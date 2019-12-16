Remember when Democrats held focus groups to figure out what ‘crime’ they could charge Trump with that would resonate best with their base? The picked bribery based on what was popular versus what was factual, and it bit them in the arse because the word bribery was only mentioned once during testimony and it was in reference to BIDEN … not Trump.

So you know when they saw these poll numbers this morning they started panicking. Ok, that may not be a fair statement, we’re pretty sure they’ve been panicking for a few months now but it likely ticked up a bit this morning.

Support for impeachment is officially underwater.

With two new polls added this morning, support for impeachment is officially under water. pic.twitter.com/9fNjV5fe7H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 16, 2019

Who knew trying to impeach Trump with no real case or evidence would be unpopular? Maybe Democrats have figured out you can’t impeach a president just because you don’t like the guy and that playing partisan games with our fundamental systems is a bad idea. Think about it, some day a Democrat will likely be president and if he or she thinks Republicans won’t return the impeachment favor we have a bridge to sell them.

Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, they’ve set a terrible precedent that will likely bite them in the arse as these things usually do.

Well, they'll still be screaming that FNC poll for a few days. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 16, 2019

They will be very selective in the polls they push … this is fair.

That means it's completely submerged — Gman (@jcatbbug) December 16, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

In my opinion, it wasn't until the 10th that it really jumped the shark – where even Leftists were starting to complain – so any poll prior to the 10th is worthless. — JcT (@txJCTtx) December 16, 2019

And interestingly enough that’s when the switch happened.

If its underwater after the prosecution's (DEMS) case, what will it be after a defense gets its turn….Dems really should be panicking. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcC06033825) December 16, 2019

They are.

In fact it looks like they’re already working on a way to stall … pop your popcorn, folks.

