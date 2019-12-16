What sort of mental gymnastics would someone have to do to claim Trump signing an Executive Order to fight anti-Semitism is actually a bad things for Jews? Welp, that’s exactly what this ‘perspective’ from the Washington Post claims …

Yeah, it’s WaPo, but this is dumb even for them.

Perspective: Why President Trump’s executive order to fight anti-Semitism is dangerous for Jews https://t.co/Cc5thDOzjN — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 16, 2019

From the Washington Post:

And thus it should remain. It is important to take measures to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitism on campus, but not at the price of classifying Jews as a nationality. This contradicts the feelings of most American Jews and opens up a dangerous discussion that really never existed in this country. In the end, in the name of protecting Jews from anti-Semitism, such a maneuver might lay the groundwork for a much more serious anti-Semitic threat.

So their argument is Trump fighting anti-Semitism only fuels anti-Semitism.

Alrighty then.

I have no doubt that if Trump announced support for Affirmative Action, we'd be inundated with think pieces calling it antiquated and racist. https://t.co/DTejlIsmQb — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) December 16, 2019

Trump could cure cancer and WaPo and others media outlets would find a way to spin it as a bad thing.

If @realDonaldTrump created an initiative to cure cancer the Washington Post would take cancer’s side. What a waste of paper. — JC (@FederalistJC) December 16, 2019

Or what he said.

Seriously. Know who tried to protect minorities? Hitler. Oh, he's not really doing that, it's all part of his final solution which is coming any day now. He's a racist, so whatever is motivating it HAS to be evil. BABIES IN CAGES! These people are infuriatingly stupid. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) December 16, 2019

True story.

Only an anti-semitic #FakeNews failing entity like @washingtonpost would publish dreck like this. https://t.co/T7HZXVinRK — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) December 16, 2019

Dreck is a word we don’t see used enough these days.

I'll sit this out and just let my Jewish friends call out your jackassery — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) December 16, 2019

But orange man bad.

The Post or the Onion — Muad’Dibushi (@PCBushi) December 16, 2019

I swear I've seen this one before: pic.twitter.com/oLthhCDkgG — Aldrechta (@aldrechta) December 16, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

If Obama had done either of these things they’d have called him a great civil rights leader but since it’s Trump …

Related:

They’re STALLING: Byron York’s tweets on Dem’s strategy in the Senate shows just how WEAK their impeachment case really is

Class is in SESSION: Carol Roth schools Bernie Sanders on what EXACTLY cancelling all student loan debt would mean

‘BUNK’: Brit Hume takes Adam Schiff and his claim he was unaware of FBI ‘errors’ in FISA process APART