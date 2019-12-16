Bernie Sanders is still trying to play Santa for millennials and promising more free stuff while canceling student loan debt. Although most adults know there is no such thing as free and the only way that debt disappears is if the REST OF US pay it off.

But you know, details don’t much interest Bernie supporters, as long as they get their ‘free stuff’.

What would canceling all student debt mean for you and your family? — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2019

Carol Roth was more than happy to school ol’ Bernie on what cancelling student debt would mean for her and millions of other Americans:

It would mean that while I made many sacrifices to pay off $40k of my own debt, I’m now on the hook to pay off the debt of people unwilling to do the same. https://t.co/RW6pRmmN7z — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 14, 2019

Exactly. It would mean making people who upheld their end of a loan pay for those unwilling to do the same.

Student Loan Reparations! — Gareth Bryne ⚔️ (@kmjoseph705) December 15, 2019

You might as well speak Martian for all Bernie can understand! — Ron Goodwyne (@wyneron) December 15, 2019

Maybe, although we think deep down Bernie knows what he’s doing, he just assumes the vapid people who might vote for him either really think he’s just cancelling their debt OR that they’re ok with him robbing others to give to them. You see a lot of Peters willing to vote for a candidate who promises to rob Paul for their benefit.

One person (careful with gender, right?) tried to compare cancer to student loans … don’t make that face.

I'm going to use this analogy: Imagine you had cancer and recovered from it but now you're mad someone else doesn't because you wish to see them struggle and suffer as you did… as solidarity. This is what you people want? This is how you sound saying this. https://t.co/u3eK6KaLzN — Stacey Hopkins (@staceyhopkinsga) December 14, 2019

Except people don’t agree to sign up to get cancer.

It's not the same analogy. Nobody chooses to get cancer, but nice try with the strawman. https://t.co/Ksr1h5rUtw — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 14, 2019

Because how dare Carol point out how shady it is for Bernie to promise to cancel other’s student debt with OUR tax dollars.

Bingo.

"My mortgage identifies as a student loan" – @AndySwan – 2019 — Erik Rotter (@ErikRotter) December 15, 2019

Yeah, ours does too.

Andy Swan is a national treasure — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 15, 2019

And so is Carol Roth.

