Adam Schiff went on Fox News Sunday morning with Chris Wallace and lied his arse off. Sadly, we’re not shocked or even surprised a little by his ability to brazenly lie to America’s face, he’s been doing it for years now, so his ‘performance’ during the interview was pretty much what we expected.

EXCEPT Schiff claiming he didn’t know about the errors and omissions in the FBI’s use of FISA process. This was an obvious lie because he wrote a memo disputing Nunes’ memo detailing the very errors and omissions he swears he didn’t know about.

Brit Hume called Schiff out as only he can.

Schiff tells Chris Wallace he was unaware of errors and omissions in FBI use of FISA process. Bunk. The much-derided Nunes memo, which Schiff strongly disputed at the time, called attention to these very abuses. Most media, of course, echoed the Schiff version, scoffed at Nunes. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 15, 2019

Bunk is a nice way of saying BULLS**T.

Why can public figures lie so brazenly? Where are the consequences? There MUST be more than the ballot box!!! A representative who lies has to face consequences. Misusing the public trust and ruining people’s lives for sport is CRIMINAL!! — Lucy Wigglebottom III, ne: CornPop A$AP Fartwell (@wwmullin) December 15, 2019

They’re good at it, they’ve been doing it for years.

I think I’d keel over in shock if I ever heard Schiff tell something truthful! — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) December 15, 2019

Now THAT would be news, right?

If this is true, then he's incompetent, if it's false, then it means he's the liar we all think he is. — Ron B. (@Apologia315) December 15, 2019

Schiff just continues to lie — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) December 15, 2019

Sounds like its "all hands on deck for CYA"… Now its how many & how far they can throw the others under the bus"…. — The Bear (@TheOregonBear) December 15, 2019

Comey previously had no problem flatly asserting that there were no abuses in the FISA process. This morning he claims he was much too senior to know the details of the investigation. This is slippery nonsense. — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) December 15, 2019

Yeah, Comey’s interview on Fox News Sunday didn’t go much better.

It was a morning of dumpster fires.

Adam Schiff is a liar and a hack. If he isn’t defeated himself in 2020 he should face ethics charges and removal in 2021. — Don Rose (@morgdad) December 15, 2019

Exactly my thoughts as I watched the interview! Schiff had access to the exact same material that Nunes did, again, THE EXACT SAME MATERIAL. Schiff has, is, and will continue to lie. — Bret Clark (@Old_Navy_Goat) December 15, 2019

Last week was a disaster for Schiff and the Dems, and it’s only going to get worse.

Good times.

