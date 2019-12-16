The Left is in trouble, folks. Between an embarrassing attempt at impeaching the president that’s basically lasted 3+ years to the obvious rift within the Democratic Party itself, their outlook for the 2020 election is not good.

Which is great for America.

Take for example, this tweet from Justin Snider, a Democrat running for Congress who lost in the 2016 primary. Seems he has some beef with Obama.

‘If god was just you would get the most malignant cancer imaginable.’

WOW.

We spent a lot of years watching the Right go after Obama but this editor has to say, she doesn’t remember seeing a whole lot of cancer wished on the former president.

Until this tweet from a Democrat.

Yes, it’s a screenshot because after Justin tweeted this the Left lost their damn minds … so Justin totally apologized.

Oh wait, no he didn’t.

Look at this:

The fact that so many people were that upset and willing to defend people that will sacrifice y'all to climate extinction while they escape with the billionaires they serve is sad and about as depressing as the fact that our species will probably be extinct in 100 years — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

Admit it, you laughed reading all of this.

OUR SPECIES WILL BE EXTINCT IN 100 YEARS and it’s all Obama’s fault.

Sheesh, and the Left says the GOP is tinfoil-embracing.

Wait, it gets better.

Y'all are defending a war criminal who was in authority during the deportation of over 3 million immigrants, continued the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, allowed the continued poisoning of citizens in places like Flint, and also — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

So not only did he wish cancer on Obama, but he called him a war criminal.

Heh.

recently bought an 11 million dollar home in Martha's Vinyard, and demonstrated privilege so great that he gives zero fucks about y'all. Obama is part of the club that is going to let y'all burn in climate change. So @ me all you want I said nothing directly threatening — Justin for Congress (@JustinTX_20) December 16, 2019

Privilege! SAY IT AIN’T SO.

And he claims he didn’t say anything that was directly threatening to Obama but wishing God would give him cancer seems pretty damn threatening to this editor.

Oh, did we mention he’s a Bernie supporter? See the rift?

“Progressivism” is nothing but white supremacy from a self-righteous angle @JustinTX_20 pic.twitter.com/TQkxNAy4XN — Drew Comments (@sjs856) December 16, 2019

So sorry to learn of your loss.

As a cancer survivor who was driven to bankruptcy as a result due to not having insurance I can state that I’d never wish cancer on anyone. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) December 16, 2019

Um, you’re running for Congress why, exactly? So you can hate on your constituency? Obama is one of the best humans I’ve ever seen; slamming him says way more about your judgement than anything else. — M Osborn, not no bot neither (@ctll033) December 16, 2019

Wow, the major improvements to the health care system that allowed access to more than 10 million Americans didn't fix your parent's cancer, so you wish cancer on the person who made health care better? That's stupid and mean. You're acting like an asshole. Go away! — mikeypeters (@mikeypeters) December 16, 2019

Yup. Going to save this one for posterity. pic.twitter.com/8XlDqVR2F6 — Yanging in the Abundance 🌊💓💰 (@MindsetofYang) December 16, 2019

Thanks for letting us know who you are. We won't forget. We won't forgive. — Nestor Makhno (@peterallanmoore) December 16, 2019

Also having lost a parent to cancer, I say wishing cancer upon anyone is the sign of a person not mature or compassionate enough to be seriously considered for any elected position. Seek counseling or something. — Karina Kirby (@Karina1986) December 16, 2019

What a maroon … seriously. Seems a bold strategy to attack a former president who most of your voting base still worships and adores.

You should probably end your campaign at this time. — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) December 16, 2019

Good luck with that, Justin.

