And we thought James Comey’s interview was painful.

Chris Wallace pushed Adam Schiff to defend the two Articles of Impeachment put out by the House Dems on Fox News Sunday and it is honestly painful to watch. In part because this editor can’t really stand the sound of Schiff’s voice at this point but mostly because his babbling is just embarrassing.

They got nothin’.

Watch.

TODAY: Adam Schiff defends the two Articles of Impeachment put out by House Dems and the reasoning behind them. #FNS #FoxNews #ArticlesofImpeachment pic.twitter.com/sgiMZuJPcq — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) December 15, 2019

Weakest impeachment in history.

They are basically impeaching Trump for doing his job.

And most Americans know this which is not a good thing for Democrats.

If there’s bribery why make it a subset? It should stand alone? Why not make it a standalone? — Joe Dobrowski (@DrJoeDobrowski) December 15, 2019

Because they can’t legally prove it.

They have ZERO crime to impeach him over.

Been lying for over two years-still looking for his "solid proof" that he said he had against Trump. #boywhocriedwolf — Gregory Siegelman (@GregSiegelman) December 15, 2019

Chris, you let Schiff off easy. I hope Senate trial is quick. We wasted enough money on this in the House. Need to get back to the people's business, not the party feuds. — Charles Posey (@caposey12) December 15, 2019

This. ^ Americans are bored and burned out with this partisan circus … get back to work serving the people.

