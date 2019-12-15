And we thought James Comey’s interview was painful.

Chris Wallace pushed Adam Schiff to defend the two Articles of Impeachment put out by the House Dems on Fox News Sunday and it is honestly painful to watch. In part because this editor can’t really stand the sound of Schiff’s voice at this point but mostly because his babbling is just embarrassing.

They got nothin’.

Watch.

Weakest impeachment in history.

They are basically impeaching Trump for doing his job.

And most Americans know this which is not a good thing for Democrats.

Because they can’t legally prove it.

They have ZERO crime to impeach him over.

This. ^ Americans are bored and burned out with this partisan circus … get back to work serving the people.

 

