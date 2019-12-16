Imagine this is your life. Sitting around looking through Trump’s tweets just waiting for the opportunity to report BREAKING NEWS over a typo …

Ok, so while writing this sentence this editor just had an epiphany because this is literally what we do for a living here at Twitchy BUT at least we don’t pretend to be some gatekeeping journalist, like Brian Stelter.

Instead of correcting his misspelling of "outrageous," he doubles down by quote-tweeting himself pic.twitter.com/VZSW2P79sn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 16, 2019

Brian … calm your mammories.

It’s a typo.

Most likely not, but isn't there something slightly more productive you could be doing with your life? — Russ Dumas – Patriot (@RussDumas) December 16, 2019

Dear diary… — Heeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) December 16, 2019

Hey! That’s Jim Acosta’s thing!

My God another misspelling. How ever will you carry on? — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) December 16, 2019

Ok boomer. — Dirtempire (@Dirtempire1) December 16, 2019

Wow, nothing in the media to talk about right now, Brian? Kudos on embracing your role as a recurring joke and running with it. pic.twitter.com/234cKbJHCy — MIKE BRESLIN’S A-OK TWEETS 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 (@mikebreslin815) December 16, 2019

He does seem dedicated to his role.

This is really your job? You get paid to do this? — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) December 16, 2019

You really need a hobby Brian. — 🇺🇸FOUNDERS’-KEEPER 🇺🇸 (@mattgoedde) December 16, 2019

I'm sorry this is happening to you and thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. — Danm66 (@slodude66) December 16, 2019

Thanks Stelter, what would we do without you… — BanditPSG (@BANDIT_33) December 16, 2019

And he did it for you, Brian. — The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) December 16, 2019

I am so sorry Brian. Even during the Christmas season, bad orange man can’t give you a break. Thank you for your honest and fair reporting from the battle lines. Be safe. — Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) December 16, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

“He” is still your president and that makes me laugh every day. — Gwendolyn (@scvbuckeye) December 16, 2019

Oh no not a typo. You best try to impeach him for it. — Mel (@Imagecaptured) December 16, 2019

Right? Have ol’ Schiff add this to their silly Articles of Impeachment.

