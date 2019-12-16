Imagine this is your life. Sitting around looking through Trump’s tweets just waiting for the opportunity to report BREAKING NEWS over a typo …
Ok, so while writing this sentence this editor just had an epiphany because this is literally what we do for a living here at Twitchy BUT at least we don’t pretend to be some gatekeeping journalist, like Brian Stelter.
Instead of correcting his misspelling of "outrageous," he doubles down by quote-tweeting himself pic.twitter.com/VZSW2P79sn
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 16, 2019
Brian … calm your mammories.
It’s a typo.
Most likely not, but isn't there something slightly more productive you could be doing with your life?
— Russ Dumas – Patriot (@RussDumas) December 16, 2019
Dear diary…
— Heeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) December 16, 2019
Hey! That’s Jim Acosta’s thing!
My God another misspelling. How ever will you carry on?
— (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) December 16, 2019
— House Atreides (@opiemuyo) December 16, 2019
Ok boomer.
— Dirtempire (@Dirtempire1) December 16, 2019
Wow, nothing in the media to talk about right now, Brian?
Kudos on embracing your role as a recurring joke and running with it. pic.twitter.com/234cKbJHCy
— MIKE BRESLIN’S A-OK TWEETS 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 (@mikebreslin815) December 16, 2019
He does seem dedicated to his role.
This is really your job? You get paid to do this?
— Peasant H (@c_gt1982) December 16, 2019
You really need a hobby Brian.
— 🇺🇸FOUNDERS’-KEEPER 🇺🇸 (@mattgoedde) December 16, 2019
I'm sorry this is happening to you and thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
— Danm66 (@slodude66) December 16, 2019
Thanks Stelter, what would we do without you…
— BanditPSG (@BANDIT_33) December 16, 2019
And he did it for you, Brian.
— The Red-Headed Libertarian ™ (@TRHLofficial) December 16, 2019
— Mike “Shitter’s full!” Watkins (@throttle1130) December 16, 2019
I am so sorry Brian. Even during the Christmas season, bad orange man can’t give you a break. Thank you for your honest and fair reporting from the battle lines. Be safe.
— Stephy Wilson (@stephywilson83) December 16, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
“He” is still your president and that makes me laugh every day.
— Gwendolyn (@scvbuckeye) December 16, 2019
Oh no not a typo. You best try to impeach him for it.
— Mel (@Imagecaptured) December 16, 2019
Right? Have ol’ Schiff add this to their silly Articles of Impeachment.
Related:
TX Democratic Congressional Candidate wishes cancer on Obama and all HELL breaks loose (he deleted BUT we got it)
No biggie, just Clinton Foundation taking $1 million bucks from jihad-funding country WHILE she was SOS (and not telling State Dept)
Adam Schiff squirms like the WORM he is when pushed on 2 Articles of Impeachment on #FoxNewsSunday (watch)