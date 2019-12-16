Imagine this is your life. Sitting around looking through Trump’s tweets just waiting for the opportunity to report BREAKING NEWS over a typo …

Ok, so while writing this sentence this editor just had an epiphany because this is literally what we do for a living here at Twitchy BUT at least we don’t pretend to be some gatekeeping journalist, like Brian Stelter.

Brian … calm your mammories.

It’s a typo.

Hey! That’s Jim Acosta’s thing!

He does seem dedicated to his role.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right? Have ol’ Schiff add this to their silly Articles of Impeachment.

 

Tags: Brian StelterTrumptypo