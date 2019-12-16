Most of us have been pointing and laughing at the House Democrats’ desperate attempt to make a case for impeachment against Trump where there really is none. They’ve been promising their base they’d impeach Trump since he took office, and considering they’ve accomplished nothing since taking the House majority in 2018, they need this.

But they ain’t gonna get it.

Don’t get us wrong, they may well ‘impeach’ in the House but it will only go downhill for them in the Senate, which is probably why Schumer is trying to stall.

Byron York explained it far better:

Overnight, Democrats on House Judiciary released their 180-page report on impeachment. Coupled with GOP views, plus original 300-page report from Democrats on Intel Committee, its your one-stop, 600+ page impeachment headquarters: https://t.co/Hduo93nb9a — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2019

Weakest impeachment ever.

Schumer doing cable TV this morning. Setting terms of impeachment fight for next month. 1999 Schumer: No new witnesses, no new evidence. 2019 Schumer: Must have new witnesses, new evidence. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2019

Huh, wonder what changed their minds?

Hrm.

In coming weeks Senate Democrats will insist on hearing testimony House Democrats didn’t even try to hear. Might be a tough argument to make. House has made its case. Time for Senate to judge. — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2019

Yup, let’s do this. House Democrats made their weak-ass case, let’s start the judging.

Democratic pre-trial trolling strategy already clear. We need new witnesses! What does Mitch McConnell have to hide? What are they afraid of? New witnesses, new evidence. Americans deserve the whole story. (Except for 'distractions' like Hunter Biden or whistleblower.) — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2019

And as usual, their base is right there, clapping like the seals they are.

Schumer and other veteran Democrats will totally flip their positions from 1999. Their argument will be: It’s OK because that was a Bad Impeachment and this is a Good Impeachment. https://t.co/UndA4PG7LI — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 16, 2019

They’ve already done that.

Hypocrisy abounds with Democrats … it has for a long, long time.

