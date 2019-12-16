Most of us have been pointing and laughing at the House Democrats’ desperate attempt to make a case for impeachment against Trump where there really is none. They’ve been promising their base they’d impeach Trump since he took office, and considering they’ve accomplished nothing since taking the House majority in 2018, they need this.

But they ain’t gonna get it.

Don’t get us wrong, they may well ‘impeach’ in the House but it will only go downhill for them in the Senate, which is probably why Schumer is trying to stall.

Byron York explained it far better:

Weakest impeachment ever.

Trending

Huh, wonder what changed their minds?

Hrm.

Yup, let’s do this. House Democrats made their weak-ass case, let’s start the judging.

And as usual, their base is right there, clapping like the seals they are.

They’ve already done that.

Hypocrisy abounds with Democrats … it has for a long, long time.

Related:

Class is in SESSION: Carol Roth schools Bernie Sanders on what EXACTLY cancelling all student loan debt would mean

‘BUNK’: Brit Hume takes Adam Schiff and his claim he was unaware of FBI ‘errors’ in FISA process APART

TX Democratic Congressional Candidate wishes cancer on Obama and all HELL breaks loose (he deleted BUT we got it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam Schiffbyron yorkDemocratsimpeachmentSchumerSenateTrump