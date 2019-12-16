We realize what ‘The Hill’ was trying to do here, and that was paint Lindsey Graham as some sort of compliant Republican bootlicker for saying what Trump did by ‘investigating a political rival’ was ok.

Except it was ok.

At the time Biden wasn’t even a political rival …

Question: "Is it ever okay for an American president to ask a foreign leader to investigate a political rival?" Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "Yeah, I think it's okay to talk about this kind of stuff." pic.twitter.com/Qp9cWfnlQj — The Hill (@thehill) December 15, 2019

Why wouldn’t a president be allowed to investigate corruption of the former administration? When you think about it, this whole thing is … well, insane. Annoying, neverending, shameless, and insane.

Tim Pool brought up an excellent point:

The replies to this clip from Democrats are insane Lindsey Graham says Hunter Biden was involved in a corrupt company so yea its ok to talk about this stuff Democrats are outraged that someone would investigate corruption? I don't get it https://t.co/jpLvhfsfNf — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 16, 2019

They’re not upset that Trump investigated corruption, they’re upset because he investigated corruption of one of their OWN.

If this was about Ted Cruz or some other Republican you’d never hear a peep about it.

Is it ever okay for a corrupt official to run for office so he/she can avoid an investigation and accountability? — Rando Calrisian (@RandoBCalrisian) December 16, 2019

We see what he did here.

They’ve (both sides) been doing this grift for 60 to 70 years.

To them it’s normal. — DannyTypo (@Dangela2004) December 16, 2019

Fair point.

Media's gonna gaslight. It's legit their only function at this point. If they aren't gaslighting they are smearing and if they aren't smearing they are pushing propaganda. These are the functions of media. Nobody believes they are unbiased truth tellers anymore. — REEEEEEE!_The_Radical_Centrist (@Herding__cats) December 16, 2019

Media have made a career out of gaslighting.

They are dishonest. It’s really that simple — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) December 16, 2019

Why complicate it, right?

Democrats and Republicans talking about corruption pic.twitter.com/quyjvWFu5T — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) December 16, 2019

Also fair.

Democrats: being a political rival is exculpatory evidence! — Tristan Elliott (@ETito604) December 16, 2019

Winning an election is impeachment-worthy!

