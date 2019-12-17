You know, when you tell the truth you don’t have to remember things or figure them out.

They just are what they are.

But Democrats clearly haven’t figured this out just yet considering they’ve built a case for impeaching Trump on … well, nothing. The fact Nancy Pelosi is still accusing Trump of bribery but didn’t bother to place the actual crime in the Articles of Impeachment is very telling.

They’re all full of it.

Byron York pulled this:

House Democrats accuse President Trump of bribery but did not include that accusation in articles of impeachment. Speaker Pelosi is asked why. Confusion ensues: https://t.co/ZnT920IkPP pic.twitter.com/dbZgNxynDY — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 17, 2019

The articles are very powerful.

No one is above the law.

HA HA HA HA HA

Look at all those talking points she spewed when she didn’t really have an answer. She is a walking, talking bumper sticker at this point.

There is no crime. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 17, 2019

Nope.

Not one.

“The articles are what they are” reminded me of this exchange in the movie Knocked Up: “I didn’t go to Yale so I could work 12 hours a day.” “I thought you went to Santa Monica City College.” “I went where I went Jason.” — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 17, 2019

YES!

The simple answer; There is no evidence. — mallen (@mallen2010) December 17, 2019

And she knows it.

How’s she supposed to know? She plays a doctor kinda without the benefit of the diploma.

And vodka.. — Texas Patriot (@TexasPatriot2A) December 17, 2019

Yeah, that part is seriously disconcerting.

She acts as a doctor?

Yikes.

I didn’t understand one thing she said, EXCEPT that she is practicing medicine without a medical degree.😬 — Nina (@graceenedina) December 17, 2019

HOOboy.

She couldn't. Joe Biden is on record using aid money to get a Ukranian prosecutor fired to protect his corrupt son Hunter. — retiredandwired (@Paul09357789) December 17, 2019

The Dems have no more cards to play. The game is coming to an end and retrabution will come. — tommyshort (@tommylshortjr) December 17, 2019

We can only hope BUT Democrats seem to be very slippery when it comes to making anything stick to them for any sort of consequences.

Botoxicated. — John Erthein (@Presbyman67) December 17, 2019

And this wins the day.

