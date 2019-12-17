As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter threw another temper tantrum this morning because Justice Neil Gorsuch went on Fox & Friends …

Brian, who not only works for the outlet that made Michael Avenatti relevant BUT who actually pretended he was a Democrat to be reckoned with, complaining about who Fox & Friends has on their show.

Hilarious.

Justice Neil Gorsuch is on "Fox & Friends" right now. The Q: How is it appropriate for a Supreme Court justice to try to goose sales of his three-month-old book by chatting on one of the most partisan shows on TV? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 17, 2019

OMG NOT FOX & FRIENDS!

Can you imagine the amount of time Brian spends obsessing over and watching Fox? He alone is probably keeping them at the top in ratings … which is obviously a joke but still, very funny to think about.

Mollie Hemingway chimed in, God love her:

Speaking of media and Supreme Court news, I co-wrote a best-selling book packed with never-before reported news about Supreme Court and based on more than 100 interviews w/ key players. CNN refused to even acknowledge it, much less have us on to discuss. https://t.co/cMxniQT8kO https://t.co/SxpQLCNMlA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2019

Oops. You’d think since Tater is so concerned about SCOTUS Justices he’d have definitely wanted to interview Mollie about her book on Kavanaugh, right?

HA!

Aww, we can still crack ourselves up after all these years. Shew!

Simple though experiment for @brianstelter Is the justice discussing a particular case or cases?

Is this a free country?

Are you advocating blackballing potential guests because of their employment?

Is it unconstitutional for SCOTUS to author books?

Should it be? — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 17, 2019

If a tree falls in the woods will Brian Stelter complain if Fox News covers it?

"Most partisan show on TV" – This dolt must not even watch his own network. #FakenewsCNN #CNNisfakenews #MediaBias — Milwaukee Paint-Shaker😎 (@Cemoto78) December 17, 2019

Hilarious, yes?

I find it hilarious that anyone who works for CNN would have the audacity to suggest Fox and Friends is partisan. I guarantee that if RBG had written a book and wanted to plug it on his or any CNN show, Stelter would be saying "Exclusive interview with RBG, shes so amazing!!" — Lawrence Polyakov (@Larrypolya22) December 17, 2019

OMG MICHAEL AVENATTI IS THE DEMOCRAT TO BEAT.

😅 You're gonna make him cry — 🦌🎅❄️☃️🌲 Galaxy Glitterz ✨ (@GalaxyGlitterz) December 17, 2019

We can only hope so, it’s the only way he’ll learn.

