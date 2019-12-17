As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter threw another temper tantrum this morning because Justice Neil Gorsuch went on Fox & Friends

Brian, who not only works for the outlet that made Michael Avenatti relevant BUT who actually pretended he was a Democrat to be reckoned with, complaining about who Fox & Friends has on their show.

Hilarious.

OMG NOT FOX & FRIENDS!

Can you imagine the amount of time Brian spends obsessing over and watching Fox? He alone is probably keeping them at the top in ratings … which is obviously a joke but still, very funny to think about.

Mollie Hemingway chimed in, God love her:

Oops. You’d think since Tater is so concerned about SCOTUS Justices he’d have definitely wanted to interview Mollie about her book on Kavanaugh, right?

HA!

Aww, we can still crack ourselves up after all these years. Shew!

If a tree falls in the woods will Brian Stelter complain if Fox News covers it?

Hilarious, yes?

OMG MICHAEL AVENATTI IS THE DEMOCRAT TO BEAT.

We can only hope so, it’s the only way he’ll learn.

 

