No wonder Democrats are working so hard to distract everyone with this impeaching Trump nonsense.
Breaking: Latvia says it flagged 'suspicious' payments to Hunter Biden in 2016, asked Ukraine to investigatehttps://t.co/JGhE44WBLK
— John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 17, 2019
From johnsolomonreports.com:
As the U.S. presidential race began roaring to life in 2016, authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of “ suspicious” financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating, according to documents and interviews.
The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds.
“The Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity … is currently investigating suspicious activity of Burisma Holdings Limited,” the Latvian agency also known as the FIU wrote Ukraine’s financial authorities.
The memo was released to me by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed by the Latvian embassy to the United States.
So Trump really did have reason to be concerned about what had happened with the Bidens and Ukraine. Funny how Democrats are trying to impeach him over the very things it appears Joe Biden was actually doing.
Democrats: impeach Latvia
— Dan (@LawoftheGator) December 17, 2019
Don’t give them any ideas.
Dayum
— Hugh Mannity (@hugh_mannity) December 17, 2019
Ruh roh.
— Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) December 17, 2019
Seems like sort of a big deal, right?
For a so called “conspiracy theory” this sure has a lot of evidence against Biden.
— ❌Righteous⚡️Crusader❌ (@Craftmastah) December 17, 2019
Don’t it?
Uh-oh! Now Latvia is helping Trump smear his political rivals.
😂😂😉
— Ken Caudle I FB MAGA (@ken_caudle) December 17, 2019
We need to see the transcript of the call to Latvia! 😄
— Duke Tanfo (@DukeTanfo) December 17, 2019
Right?!
The real story emerging and MSM trying to cover it up.
— Laurie ❌ ⭐️⭐️⭐️#MAGA #KAG #TRUMP (@OCNaNa2013) December 17, 2019
Democrats are trying to cover it up, media are just helping them.
Related:
Blah blah BLAH: Same ol’ Never Trumpers pen ‘We Are Republicans’ NYT op-ed pushing to impeach Trump and YAWN
Scared SCHIFFLESS: Jason Beale suggests HSGA Committee question Horowitz about Adam Schiff in a very damning way
BOTOXICATED! Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to know what the Hell is going on or what they’re actually impeaching Trump for