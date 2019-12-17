No wonder Democrats are working so hard to distract everyone with this impeaching Trump nonsense.

From johnsolomonreports.com:

As the U.S. presidential race began roaring to life in 2016, authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of “ suspicious” financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating, according to documents and interviews.

The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds.

“The Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity … is currently investigating suspicious activity of Burisma Holdings Limited,” the Latvian agency also known as the FIU wrote Ukraine’s financial authorities.

The memo was released to me by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed by the Latvian embassy to the United States.

So Trump really did have reason to be concerned about what had happened with the Bidens and Ukraine. Funny how Democrats are trying to impeach him over the very things it appears Joe Biden was actually doing.

Don’t give them any ideas.

Seems like sort of a big deal, right?

Don’t it?

Right?!

Democrats are trying to cover it up, media are just helping them.

 

