Oh, look. Rick Wilson, George Conway, Steve Schmidt, and John Weaver penned an op-ed for the New York Times claiming they’re special because they’re Republicans who want Trump impeached.

Except these same yahoos have been trying to get rid of Trump since before he was even president sooooo is this really all that meaningful or damaging to Trump? Nah.

But since they are Republicans who don’t like Trump, Democrats are treating them like they’re super special for this piece and that’s all that matters to them. The rest of the Right, even former Never Trumpers like this editor, just yawned and then pointed and laughed.

Proud to join my brothers in this fight.https://t.co/Pf5xZlMWkC — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) December 17, 2019

Imagine calling George Conway your brother.

Yuck.

From the New York Times:

Patriotism and the survival of our nation in the face of the crimes, corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump are a higher calling than mere politics. As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character.

Blah blah blah. Trump bad. Blah blah blah. Constitution in trouble. Blah blah blah. Democrats aren’t so bad.

That’s why we are announcing the Lincoln Project, an effort to highlight our country’s story and values, and its people’s sacrifices and obligations. This effort transcends partisanship and is dedicated to nothing less than preservation of the principles that so many have fought for, on battlefields far from home and within their own communities.

Lincoln, that’s cute.

Over these next 11 months, our efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line. We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.

Democrats share fidelity to the Constitution?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What were these guys smokin’ when they wrote this dreck?

Lol, so, when do you announce your allegiance to the Democrat Party? — Grand Admiral Nick (@admiral_nick) December 17, 2019

This lost me at “even if it means giving control of the senate and a larger majority in the house”. The current democratic platform is a far left socialist one that is contrary to anything a classical liberal or conservative would ever endorse. Wolf in sheeps clothing. — mark gab.ai (@vidiotfl) December 17, 2019

Yeah, it lost us too. Give up control to the party that openly wants to destroy the Electoral College … really, guys?

Lol, as if you're a Republican and not an MSNBC fake con — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) December 17, 2019

Bunch of con man who really aren’t conservative and prefer the GOP on the back bench where they can milk it for all it’s worth. Would never join a party they belonged to, they sure as hell aren’t republicans and Reagan would have turned his back on the bunch — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) December 17, 2019

Helping elect a Democrat who will most certainly raise taxes and trample rights doesn’t seem all that ‘Republican’ to us, just sayin’.

I bet you guys have a secret handshake and everything! — Joe Biden not real drop and give me 20 damn liar (@CobraJoeBiden) December 17, 2019

They probably do.

Silly bastages.

