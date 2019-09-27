As Twitchy wrote yesterday, Katy Tur is on a tear of being just awful this week, providing some of the worst and deliberately misleading reporting we have seen not only from her, but from any other MSNBC talking heads.

Which tells you it’s REALLY bad.

So bad.

Super bad.

Super duper bad.

Here she is today trying to deny Ukraine meddled in 2016 elections and when her guest provided proof she called it ‘Russian propaganda, ‘ even though it’s from POLITICO.

Watch this crap:

She’s just awful.

And a perfect fit for MSNBC.

Trending

Speaking of MSNBC, could they have any more nonsense on the screen? Cripes.

Katy seems to have a teensy weensy bias problem.

Teensy weensy.

HA HA HA HA

From the New York Times.

Is that Russian propaganda too, Katy?

MORE RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA!

Heh.

And that’s a tight contest.

Related:

Gosh, someone sounds nervous? John Brennan seems awfully anxious for things to get moving in tweet praising the whistleblower

Shady and SCHIFFTY AF: Ben Shapiro points out 1 VERY ‘interesting’ reply to Schiff’s month-old whistleblower tweet

HOO-BOY: Thread explaining MAJOR error in whistleblower memo an EYE-OPENER making Dems and media look WORSE

Wait a MINUTE: Tweet Adam ‘Schiffty’ Schiff sent out a MONTH ago looks very, very familiar (hint, whistleblower)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionKaty TurMSNBCPoliticoTrumpUkraine