As Twitchy wrote yesterday, Katy Tur is on a tear of being just awful this week, providing some of the worst and deliberately misleading reporting we have seen not only from her, but from any other MSNBC talking heads.

Which tells you it’s REALLY bad.

So bad.

Super bad.

Super duper bad.

Here she is today trying to deny Ukraine meddled in 2016 elections and when her guest provided proof she called it ‘Russian propaganda, ‘ even though it’s from POLITICO.

Watch this crap:

She’s just awful.

And a perfect fit for MSNBC.

Speaking of MSNBC, could they have any more nonsense on the screen? Cripes.

Katy Tur is the same reporter who in 2017 did not know that President Obama had engaged in a quid pro quo with Russia's Vladimir Putin, requesting a favor of "space" to help him win re-election in 2012 in exchange for "flexibility" in U.S. foreign policy. https://t.co/aS2Dx3HQUB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2019

Katy seems to have a teensy weensy bias problem.

Teensy weensy.

HA HA HA HA

NYT: "A court in Ukraine has ruled that officials in the country violated the law," resulting "in meddling in the electoral process of the United States in 2016" https://t.co/jXvnN9cdh1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2019

From the New York Times.

Is that Russian propaganda too, Katy?

A "team led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is separately exploring the extent to which a number of countries, including Ukraine, played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign" in 2016, a DOJ spokeswoman said this week https://t.co/sJXJTybb0l — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2019

MORE RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA!

Heh.

She's an embarrassment to her profession. Get your facts straight lady. That's what a true journalist does! — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) September 27, 2019

@MSNBC is now the front runner against CNN in the BS department 🙄 — TMarieBisMe ✌🏼️🇺🇸 👠 (@tmarieBisMe) September 27, 2019

And that’s a tight contest.

