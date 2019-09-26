We admire and almost envy that Jason Howerton still has some faith in traditional media to report the actual story and not their preferred narrative.

But we’ve covered so much of their nonsense over the years that we’ve grown cynical and are hardly surprised when they outright and deliberately misinform their audience.

Like what Katy Tur did here.

Watch.

This is one of the most deceptive pieces of reporting I have ever seen. Literally.@KatyTurNBC, you're better than this. This is deliberate misleading of an audience. My gosh, issue a correction.pic.twitter.com/E3J5BP86CZ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 25, 2019

Wow, this is really bad.

Like so bad.

How so? — Sophia Tesfaye (@SophiaTesfaye) September 25, 2019

For one she deliberately leaves out a HUGE portion between the two selected quotes to alter the context dramatically, then she literally says he said things he never said. It’s egregious — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 25, 2019

Egregious is a good word for what we just saw here.

BULLS**T is even better.

But it’s not like the MSNBC audience is going to question what she’s said or even give it a second thought. All they care about is pushing home their narrative, the one they’ve been pushing for three years (or more) now, the one about the orange man and how he’s BAD.

Pathetic, ain’t it?

She’s not “better than this”. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) September 25, 2019

She’s really not.

Could you please point out those statements Katy https://t.co/YTx2GdQft6 — PolitiSite (@Politisite) September 25, 2019

Ugh, dude, we’ll be here all day.

I beg to differ. @KatyTurNBC is NOT better than this. This is exactly who and what she is .. a deceptive, lying propagandist in the pocket of @TheDemocrats .. just like the rest of the @NBCNews crew. — Jeff McIrish (@JeffMcIrish) September 26, 2019

Literally no reason to think she’s better than this. Her history proves she’s not. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) September 26, 2019

She works for MSNBC for Pete’s sake.

Narrator: She is in fact…. not better than this — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 25, 2019

No. She isn't better than this…obviously. — Joseph Levine – יוסף חיים לוין (@Rabbi224) September 26, 2019

Jason she isn’t better than this. This is exactly what she does — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) September 25, 2019

This is what they all do.

Actually, she's really not — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2019

She’s really REALLY not.

