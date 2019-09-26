For whatever reason, Shep Smith took it upon himself to try and scold/shame/pick a fight with Tucker Carlson over Judge Napolitano on the air.

Because you know, that’s not repugnant or anything.

Watch.

"Partisanship as news coverage": @TuckerCarlson hits back at Shepard Smith for scolding him as "repugnant" for not defending Judge Napolitano on-air.https://t.co/wCx5ckDZ5K pic.twitter.com/zni6YsGwY1 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 26, 2019

‘Hits back.’

That’s adorable.

From the Washington Examiner:

A war of words between two Fox News personalities escalated when Tucker Carlson hit back at Shepard Smith after the daytime host characterized Carlson’s handling of one of his guests as “repugnant.” The feud began Tuesday when Carlson brought former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova on his opinion show after Democrats announced they had begun an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. DiGenova ripped Fox News contributor Judge Andrew Napolitano, calling him “a fool” for saying during an interview with Smith that Trump had already admitted to committing a crime. Smith on Wednesday expressed pointed disapproval that Carlson did not challenge diGenova over the statement, and said, “Attacking our colleague who is here to offer legal assessments on our air, in our work home, is repugnant.”

Maybe Shep should mind his own business?

Just spitballin’.

Shepard Smith is a tooth ache. — abdesam 🇵🇦🇬🇧🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@arlene8022) September 26, 2019

He’s something.

“Shep” is having yet another snit, and stamping his feet. Fredo Napolitano and Shep make a good fit. — Jack Thomson (@PHEPHIPHOPHUM) September 26, 2019

The Left loves using Shep as proof that ‘even Fox News says’ XYZ …

Shep Smith once again popping the Fox News bubble: "There is no known evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong…The real issue here is a phone call. The claim that the president pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival." pic.twitter.com/tp6a7e7vtt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 23, 2019

Trump says it's all about Biden, but Shep Smith isn't buying it. https://t.co/xQrgNBxwPH — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 24, 2019

Even Fox News admits it: Trump's extortion scheme is about Trump.https://t.co/b8yRIVyn9e — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 24, 2019

See what we mean?

So no wonder Tucker wasn’t exactly taking what Shep said about him, or his guest, all that seriously.

“People tune out, they know dishonesty when they see it” …ouch. I bet everyone at Fox knows what Tucker rates compared to little Shepard. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 26, 2019

It was epic! — Brenda Garcia Davis (@BrendaGDavis9) September 26, 2019

Can’t wait to see him cry about it tomorrow. The one time I might actually watch his miserable show. — LouD (@loud_hate) September 26, 2019

Why Shepard doesn’t move to CNN? we do not like him, because he is biased. — George ✝️✡️🇺🇸 (@jorgevailAZ) September 26, 2019

Right? Shep is overtly biased, whiny, sanctimonious … he’d fit right in at CNN.