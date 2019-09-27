John Brennan thinks this magical ‘whistleblower’ deserves our praise and gratitude.

Aint’ that convenient?

He also seems like he wants this to be very open and shut, almost like it’s a done deal.

Which we all know it most certainly is NOT.

Whistleblower deserves our praise & gratitude. Donald Trump getting very sloppy & careless in corrupt practices & cover up attempts. Democrats & Republicans (those who have a conscience) need to work together to prevent desperate moves by Trump that could wreak further havoc. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 26, 2019

We’re not entirely convinced it’s Trump who’s getting very sloppy and careless in corrupt practices and cover-up attempts, John.

Ahem.

Go to hell.

Not a big Trump fan, but you folks are disgusting in your blatant attempts to get him out of office, all because he beat Hillary, who along with you, should be in prison. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) September 27, 2019

Even folks who aren’t fans of Trump are getting sick of your s**t, John.

I don't pay attention to those I have no respect. That would be you John. — JimeV (@Jelwoodv) September 27, 2019

The whistleblower by heresay appears to be a good buddy of yours. Oh, yeah. It’s known. #TheStormIsHere #Q — ❤️🙏CalFreedomMom ❤️🇺🇸 (@CalFreedomMom) September 26, 2019

Seems most people aren’t buying into the whole idea of praising the whistleblower.

Poor John.

Projecting again. Sounds perfect what you and your minions been doing for the past 3 years. #DeepStateCorruption — Ludwig C (@lcolon25) September 27, 2019

Corrupt old fool. We know you spied on the American people — philip bolin (@philipbolin) September 27, 2019

And lied about it.

You’ll reap what you sow. — CarolAnne (@she_fights) September 27, 2019

That doesn’t sound like a good thing.

Heh.

Why would NYTIMES state that the Whistleblower is CIA — Julia David (@jmdavid750) September 26, 2019

Inquiring minds wanna know, John.

