We’re seeing SO MUCH noise about the whistleblower and what a disaster it’s turning into for Democrats and the media. Sure, they’re all still pretending that they’ve got Trump THIS TIME, but if you read any of the memo or the transcript or pay any attention to those not looking to push the ‘orange man bad’ narrative, you can see it’s falling apart.

Mark Levin was good enough to write a thread about how ridiculous this whistleblower story really is:

1. The leftwing kooks in and out of media are making truly insane allegations, which mostly parrot the rogue CIA operative’s political screed. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

We kinda sorta love how he calls them ‘leftwing kooks’.

2. They include: #1. The administration hid the transcript on a classified secure server. Hid it from whom? Uh, the transcript was never supposed to be made public. It wasn’t hidden it was secured. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

Which is what the government does with sensitive information.

WHO KNEW?!

3. #2. The admin covered up the rogue CIA operative’s political screed by not turning it over to Congress in 14-days. Uh, the document had to be vetted by executive branch lawyers, including White House counsel & DOJ/OLC to determine whether executive privilege would be asserted. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

Oopsie.

4. Nonetheless, the president ordered it released. Some coverup. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

Yeah, Trump was so worried about what they’d find out he ordered it released.

Totally something a guilty person would do.

*eye roll*

5. #3. The administration broke the law by waiting a short period beyond the 14-days to provide the document. Well, nobody broke the law. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

6. The law says “shall” but the “urgent” language doesn’t even apply to a situation like this, where neither the individual mentioned in the document (the President) or the matter mentioned in the document meet the statutory definition. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

7.Meanwhile, the rogue CIA operative is clearly a political partisan (just read his screed), his lawyer is a political partisan, he witnessed absolutely nothing, his screed was written with direction and assistance by lawyers… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

This smells more and more like another attempted smear job, just like the Russian collusion hoax.

8. … his screed makes over the top allegations relating to policy, and his identity is concealed (how convenient). Some “courageous” whistleblower! — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 27, 2019

So very BRAVE!

Not all heroes wear capes … or something.

Related:

KARMA, line 1: Reporter who outed viral fundraiser’s old racist tweets ‘leaves’ Des Moines Register over his OWN racist tweets

HOO-BOY: Thread explaining MAJOR error in whistleblower memo an EYE-OPENER making Dems and media look WORSE

Wait a MINUTE: Tweet Adam ‘Schiffty’ Schiff sent out a MONTH ago looks very, very familiar (hint, whistleblower)