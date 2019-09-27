Liddle’ Adam Schiff sent this tweet out almost a month ago to the day.

It’s almost like Schiff couldn’t help himself and had to share something he thought he knew … remember when he told the world he had proof that Trump colluded with Russia?

This guy is a train wreck.

Seriously.

How long indeed?

Trending

Democrats have proven themselves even dirtier than we realized, and Adam Schiff is leading that charge.

So why sit on it?

Something stinks in Denmark.

Right?

Hrm.

He’s proven that time and time again.

And a parody.

So Schiff really has been ‘sitting’ on this information, sort of like when Feinstein sat on the magical Christine Blasey-Ford letter … how anyone can take these people the least bit seriously is beyond us.

