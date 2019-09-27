Liddle’ Adam Schiff sent this tweet out almost a month ago to the day.

Trump is withholding vital military aid to Ukraine, while his personal lawyer seeks help from the Ukraine government to investigate his political opponent. It doesn’t take a stable genius to see the magnitude of this conflict. Or how destructive it is to our national security. https://t.co/X4yhTS2q1Z — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 29, 2019

It’s almost like Schiff couldn’t help himself and had to share something he thought he knew … remember when he told the world he had proof that Trump colluded with Russia?

This guy is a train wreck.

Seriously.

Wait a minute. Check this out: Schiff tweeted this exact same Trump-Ukraine "collusion" narrative a month ago. Hmm … Exactly how long have Schiffty-Schiff and Dems been working with this "whistleblower"? Smelling more and more like prefabrication https://t.co/cRXi222Zwi — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 27, 2019

How long indeed?

Democrats have proven themselves even dirtier than we realized, and Adam Schiff is leading that charge.

Letter to Schiff from WB dated 8/12, I believe. He's known for weeks. — Bonny Wright🐝 (@miamivandynyu) September 27, 2019

So why sit on it?

Very fishy — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) September 27, 2019

Something stinks in Denmark.

What a coincidence. — KMarie (@kmjohnson116) September 27, 2019

Right?

Hrm.

You're a parody — Crib72 (@Crib722) September 26, 2019

He’s proven that time and time again.

Yet Schiff claimed he didn’t know and the information didn’t flow to congress. Schiff is a liar. — peonie (@whitepeoni) September 27, 2019

And a parody.

So Schiff really has been ‘sitting’ on this information, sort of like when Feinstein sat on the magical Christine Blasey-Ford letter … how anyone can take these people the least bit seriously is beyond us.

