Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lecturing any other elected official on what is ‘literally their job’ may be the most political 2019 thing ever.

And that’s not a good thing.

GOP senators aren’t taking the nothing-burger whistleblower seriously enough for AOC.

Boo-flippity-hoo.

Trending

Of course she does.

That too.

Bingo.

Like the Russian collusion hoax these yahoos have been pushing for years and years, the whistleblower BOMBSHELL is just more noise and nonsense.

Sort of like AOC herself.

Related:

HIGHLY boring: Kimberley Strassel’s two-tweet takedown of Dems’ handling of the whistleblower is brutally PERFECT

‘What a DOUCHE’: Lefty troll tries shaming Johnny Joey Jones for ‘exhibiting his injured legs’ and WOW talk about a butt-kickin’

‘Stick to mixin’ drinks’: AOC tries getting all big and bad with the NRA after they OWN ‘The Squad’ in powerful tweet and YEAH no

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCGOP Senators