Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lecturing any other elected official on what is ‘literally their job’ may be the most political 2019 thing ever.

And that’s not a good thing.

There is almost no excuse for a member of Congress to have not read the whistleblower report by now. It’s a few pages. This is literally our jobs. If you don’t have the commitment to be here and do the work, cut your fancy fundraisers & make the time, or quit. cc: @SenateGOP https://t.co/JVNmsLaVW6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 26, 2019

GOP senators aren’t taking the nothing-burger whistleblower seriously enough for AOC.

Boo-flippity-hoo.

Not that any of you read the transcript before launching this latest failed attempt. You admitted last night that this is your party's effort to meddle in our elections. https://t.co/gnzpdVLlBn — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 26, 2019

All they had to read is that the whistle blower was spouting hearsay because he/she did not hear the conversation first hand. — Walter👇🎯 (@ImAlwaysRight_) September 26, 2019

Since the fake hearsay whistleblower report is what’s important and not what Biden actually did and what it’s been proven Trump didn’t do. — Constitutionalist (@n2conservatism) September 26, 2019

And yet you misinterpret it… — Douglas Gerard (@dcg12) September 27, 2019

Of course she does.

Its actually not your job. It literally has nothing to do with you unless you're on that intelligence committee. Your job is to represent your district of NY. I suggest you finally do it instead of grabbing camera time. — Scott Atkins 💯 (@ScottFantasy) September 26, 2019

That too.

Because when you read the first few lines it all falls apart. It's all hearsay . That may how things work in socialism but not in our republic — Gold Buffalo 🐃 (@GoldBuffalo2) September 26, 2019

The report is just political noise we don't care. — Gach Both (@igachyou) September 26, 2019

Bingo.

Like the Russian collusion hoax these yahoos have been pushing for years and years, the whistleblower BOMBSHELL is just more noise and nonsense.

Sort of like AOC herself.

Related:

HIGHLY boring: Kimberley Strassel’s two-tweet takedown of Dems’ handling of the whistleblower is brutally PERFECT

‘What a DOUCHE’: Lefty troll tries shaming Johnny Joey Jones for ‘exhibiting his injured legs’ and WOW talk about a butt-kickin’

‘Stick to mixin’ drinks’: AOC tries getting all big and bad with the NRA after they OWN ‘The Squad’ in powerful tweet and YEAH no