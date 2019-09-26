NRA has been going after ‘The Squad’ pretty hard for months now, and who can blame them considering the flunky foursome have called the NRA and their members, murderers, white supremacists, and even terrorists.

Yeah, they’re jerks, but you knew that.

There was a hearing today to ban semi-automatic rifles, so we thought it was an appropriate time to ask The Squad their thoughts on our #2A rights. They called us mass murderers, white supremacists, and terrorists. Let's send a clear message that they will never take our guns. pic.twitter.com/Joe0A0hfXY — NRA (@NRA) September 26, 2019

Then for whatever reason, Shannon Watts decided to open her yap and jump into the fray (although she likely blocked the NRA after tweeting this):

Where the lie tho?@IlhanMN: “We’re advocating to make sure people don’t have access to commit mass murder; that’s what you guys are advocating for.”@AOC: “Can you tell me about the assault weapons that killed Latinos that you all are contributing an environment of hate on?” https://t.co/sZGUdh3GTx — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 26, 2019

She’s so awful

And speaking of awful.

Hey @NRA, why don’t you release my full, unedited interview? You know, the one where my first answer to your question was “Aren’t y’all broke?” I think the public would like to see it in full. Releasing it is the right move – unless of course you think it’ll make you look bad. https://t.co/kOXfkOERFF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 26, 2019

Spoken like a real elected official, right? Super eloquent and classy as ever.

But wait, it gets better.

Yo, @NRA – you seemed to have had a lot of time yesterday waiting outside my office and making videos about me. Yet you‘re suddenly so quiet & pressed about answering my question. Are you scared or just punking out? Release the raw video. https://t.co/kkbcsFVg9Z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 26, 2019

YO NRA.

Are you just punking out?

We’d be embarrassed for her but she clearly has zero shame so why bother.

Full or edited video. Doesn’t make any difference. You’re out, along with your socialist buddies, to illegally confiscate firearms from law abiding citizens. If you can’t govern without an unarmed citizenry, you’re horrible at governing. — William Waring (@billwaring) September 26, 2019

But she’s a great Twitter troll, right?

SHAMEFUL: The Squad smears the NRA as ‘mass murderers’ and ‘white supremacists’https://t.co/PNNfSTHylf — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) September 26, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

Omar, when pressed on her support for gun control, responded, “What we are advocating for is that people don’t have access to commit mass murder … which is what you guys are advocating for.” This is all unhinged, despicable rhetoric. There’s absolutely nothing to substantiate the insinuation that the NRA, whatever its faults may be, supports white supremacism or acts of violence in any way. The fact that they disagree with Democrats on complex matters of gun policy does not make the organization, or the millions of law-abiding Americans who belong to it, white supremacists — and any suggestion otherwise is a vicious smear. The NRA deserves credit, not condemnation, for protecting our right to self-defense rather than caving to emotional hysteria and the Left’s baseless fearmongering about gun violence to try and restrict Second Amendment rights. But even if you disagree with them on all or most policy issues, the absolute least you must admit is that they’re not racist or evil just because they dissent from Ocasio-Cortez’s gun control agenda.

Bad stuff.

Hey, @AOC, why aren't you busy representing your district instead of playing stupid games on Twitter? You know, the job you're actually getting paid to do. I think the public would like to see their representatives actually doing their jobs. — Quantum Flux (@QuantumFlux1964) September 26, 2019

Elected official attacking a civil rights organization. pic.twitter.com/NuPIVp07uP — AirborneHeel (@abnheel) September 26, 2019

Maybe spend less time attacking a civil rights organization that represents MILLIONS of law abiding citizens and more time picking better friends? Shannon Watts is a terrorist. #2A — Ghosts Of Home (@SteelerChris) September 26, 2019

Bartender… Where's my beer?… — Jeff Hane (@HaneJeff) September 26, 2019

Ouch.

Do they need more money? I will write a check today — Pweez No Block (@AnonTrader3) September 26, 2019

The NRA provided my initial gun safety courses 25 years ago when I purchased my first firearm. I eventually used that training to obtain my concealed carry license. I’m a responsible gun owner, and I own many, including AR-15’s. Why don’t you stick to mixing drinks, Lexie?💁🏻‍♀️🍸 — MrsLibertas™ (@Bloviate_Barbie) September 26, 2019

Sandy.

They call her, Sandy.

