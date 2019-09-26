What the Hell is wrong with Adam Schiff?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Adam wouldn’t know a fact if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Brit Hume just leveled him … politely.

Extravagant collusion claims he made for two years … aka LIES.

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

sUrE iT wAs.

😉

We’re not surprised, we’re just amused.

Still waiting for his proof that Trump colluded with Russia.

Yup.

Still waiting.

