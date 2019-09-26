What the Hell is wrong with Adam Schiff?

You know what, don’t answer that.

It is disturbing and outrageous that Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff opens up a hearing of this importance with improvised fake dialogue between President Trump and President Zelenskyy. We should focus on the facts. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) September 26, 2019

Adam wouldn’t know a fact if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Brit Hume just leveled him … politely.

If the conversation were as damning as Schiff et al would like, he would have simply read directly from it, instead of making up dialogue. Probably not surprising in light of the extravagant collusion claims he made for 2 years. https://t.co/UfefK3kQYj — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 26, 2019

Extravagant collusion claims he made for two years … aka LIES.

If we weren't so divided on partisan lines, Schiff would be sent packing by his own constituency. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) September 26, 2019

Yup.

Oh, but he’s “measured” — Paddy O’Dhonnabhain (@ODhonnabhain) September 26, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

IT WaS PaRoDy — Long Friend Time Friend (@Estrickland356) September 26, 2019

sUrE iT wAs.

😉

Schiff just asked a foreign country to affect our elections — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 26, 2019

This hearing is blowing up on the Democrats in the same way that the Mueller hearing did. Nothing to see here folks… Let's move along. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) September 26, 2019

No one should be the least bit surprised, that congressional democrats engage in diabolical political chicanery, in congressional hearings. These same congressional Democrats seek to impose socialism on American citizens, and remove the freedom guaranteed by the US Constitution ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) September 26, 2019

We’re not surprised, we’re just amused.

Any committee run by that man is a joke. It's embarrassing.#SchiffForBrains — TheEdge (@CleveEdge) September 26, 2019

He forgot to mention that his claim of having the goods on collusion was parody too…🤡🤥😂 — MOMOF2NOLES (@jsingleton67) September 26, 2019

Still waiting for his proof that Trump colluded with Russia.

Yup.

Still waiting.

Related:

Back with a VENGEANCE! Mini AOC takes on hypocritical Democrats, climate change, and of course, Greta Thunberg (watch)

He’s RIGHT you know: Brit Hume’s jab at the whistleblower KNEECAPS the media and wrecks Dems’ ‘impeach’ narrative

What a tangled web Hillary Clinton WOVE: Thread about Democrat-connected company CrowdStrike is SO incredibly damning