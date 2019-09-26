Welp, since the Left has spent the last couple of weeks shrieking that KIDS ARE OFF LIMITS so they can protect their human shield, Greta Thunberg, Mini AOC decided to make her grand return.

And boy howdy, was it ever grand.

Watch.

The sky is falling! The sky is falling…in 12 years! Looks like politics are no longer off limits for children thanks to Greta. Wish someone would’ve made that clear a few months back. Comedy is much better than scare tactics and fear-mongering anyway. #MALA #AOC #GretaThunberg pic.twitter.com/exzddXXOp5 — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) September 25, 2019

Now THIS is an AOC worth listening to.

It’s never a good thing when a child parodying you is smarter than you are …

You girl are the best and we’ve got your back so keep these clips coming because it only shows house stupid the real AOC and the squad are are! — @Michael (@Michael10977732) September 26, 2019

Nobel Peace Prize! 🏆 — Duke Santos 2000 (@unashamedusa) September 26, 2019

There ya’ go.

Welcome back! We sure have missed you! — Mtn Conservative (@MtnConservative) September 25, 2019

Twitter is fun again!

You were greatly missed, Welcome back! — #BuildTheWall #KateSteinle #MollieTibbetts (@FxEpic) September 25, 2019

@_hublette Did you hear ^ that women with mustaches are back in style!! 👍 — Gone Camping (@mrhunt79) September 25, 2019

YAAAAS.

The mustache piece is brilliant.

Go girl, youre the real one! — Loyaldeplorable (@loyaldeplorable) September 25, 2019

Better than the real one, just sayin’.

Please don't let the haters get to you. You have many fans out here! — DaveL (@DaveL324) September 25, 2019

So glad to be back and thank you to everyone for your kindness and support. It is greatly appreciated. Please follow me so you never miss out on a new video. — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) September 25, 2019

Followed.

