Welp, since the Left has spent the last couple of weeks shrieking that KIDS ARE OFF LIMITS so they can protect their human shield, Greta Thunberg, Mini AOC decided to make her grand return.

And boy howdy, was it ever grand.

Watch.

Now THIS is an AOC worth listening to.

It’s never a good thing when a child parodying you is smarter than you are …

Trending

There ya’ go.

YAAAAS.

The mustache piece is brilliant.

Better than the real one, just sayin’.

Followed.

Related:

DUH, ya’ think?! AOC shares progressive poll from progressive site that claims her progressive agenda is ‘winning’ and LOL

He’s RIGHT you know: Brit Hume’s jab at the whistleblower KNEECAPS the media and wrecks Dems’ ‘impeach’ narrative

What a tangled web Hillary Clinton WOVE: Thread about Democrat-connected company CrowdStrike is SO incredibly damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDemocratsGreta ThunbergMini AOC