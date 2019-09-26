Gag us with a spoon.

Twice.

Ok, maybe even three times.

A progressive website called ‘dataforprogress’ polled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive agenda with their progressive readers and guess what happened?!

NO WAY.

A bunch of brain-dead progressives like AOC’s brain-dead agenda.

Gosh, we are shocked … SHOCKED.

Whoda thunk a bunch of progressives would support a progressive agenda?

Unheard of.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What makes this funnier is AOC sharing it like it actually matters:

Winning.

Huh.

She knows that.

That’s easy. They polled a bunch of progressives and socialists and asked if they thought AOC’s agenda was totally rad, and they said yes.

Or something.

