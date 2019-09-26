Gag us with a spoon.

Twice.

Ok, maybe even three times.

A progressive website called ‘dataforprogress’ polled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s progressive agenda with their progressive readers and guess what happened?!

We polled @AOC's just society agenda. It's popular. https://t.co/RGJUVfPwDG — the supreme court will destroy everything we want (@SeanMcElwee) September 25, 2019

NO WAY.

A bunch of brain-dead progressives like AOC’s brain-dead agenda.

Gosh, we are shocked … SHOCKED.

Whoda thunk a bunch of progressives would support a progressive agenda?

Unheard of.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What makes this funnier is AOC sharing it like it actually matters:

A progressive agenda is a winning agenda. 📊✅ https://t.co/jRv5Hc38Pu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2019

Winning.

Huh.

Fail — DonMcLubin (@DonMcLubin) September 25, 2019

For losers — William Batson (@Taxfree1031) September 25, 2019

You're the queen of wishful thinking. — Locke Wiggin (@Locke_Wiggins) September 25, 2019

A progressive agenda is a winning agenda for socialism…not for America! — Poppy (@GlenGagnon2) September 25, 2019

She knows that.

Who did they poll? What specific questions did they ask? Where did they poll? How many people did they poll? What was their criteria on who to poll? — Alan Whitehouse 🇺🇸 (@alanwhitehouse) September 25, 2019

That’s easy. They polled a bunch of progressives and socialists and asked if they thought AOC’s agenda was totally rad, and they said yes.

Or something.

