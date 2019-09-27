Kimberley Strassel really and truly nailed Adam Schiff and the Democrats on the way they’ve been handling this so-called ‘whistleblower’. They’ve really taken the boy who cried wolf to a WHOLE new level of pathetic.

She said it far better, of course:

Highly boring to watch House Intel Democrats spend hours moaning about how Administration has "hidden" a call transcript and whistleblower complaint that the entire world has now read. Yawn. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 26, 2019

Highly boring and incredibly insulting.

They assume people are stupid and will believe anything … and sadly, that may all be too true with their base these days.

She continued:

Ditto listening to them suggest it is DNI treatment of this whistleblower that will discourage future complaints–rather than Democrats' own theatrical handling of this situation. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 26, 2019

They’ve made themselves and the committee a joke.

And not a funny one.

He never just plain says, "It wasn't withheld. It's right in front of you." — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 26, 2019

They know the Emmy Awards have already been handed out this year, right? — LoJo (@LoJoandKJ) September 26, 2019

Heh.

I think the whole thing is orchestrated including the Complaint — Michelle (@michellebosso) September 26, 2019

Wouldn’t surprise us one bit.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Just as the @SenateDems @HouseDemocrats truly hurt the Me Too movement and all victims of sexual assault in the way they handled the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) September 26, 2019

If they really cared about ‘the people’ they wouldn’t waste so much time trying to remove Trump, which at this point feels more personal than political.

I wish we the people could sue the democrats for harassment or not fulfilling their oaths of office! — B=Cool Beans 🇺🇸🌷 (@barbiejo16) September 26, 2019

Wouldn’t that be nice?

Suing them for all the tax money they’ve wasted?

I'm still waiting for all the evidence @RepAdamSchiff promised he had on collusion with Russia. — JJ (@JJKuts) September 26, 2019

Us too.

Schiff just said Trump wanted Ukraine to "manufacture" dirt on Biden. A clear case of projection. — Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) September 26, 2019

A circus started with a parody. — Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) September 26, 2019

A joke and Schiff is the punchline.

Related:

Big Chief Never-Answer! NBC reporter seems annoyed with Liz Warren’s refusal to answer question on raising middle-class taxes (watch)

‘What a DOUCHE’: Lefty troll tries shaming Johnny Joey Jones for ‘exhibiting his injured legs’ and WOW talk about a butt-kickin’

‘Stick to mixin’ drinks’: AOC tries getting all big and bad with the NRA after they OWN ‘The Squad’ in powerful tweet and YEAH no