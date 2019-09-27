Kimberley Strassel really and truly nailed Adam Schiff and the Democrats on the way they’ve been handling this so-called ‘whistleblower’. They’ve really taken the boy who cried wolf to a WHOLE new level of pathetic.
She said it far better, of course:
Highly boring to watch House Intel Democrats spend hours moaning about how Administration has "hidden" a call transcript and whistleblower complaint that the entire world has now read. Yawn.
— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 26, 2019
Highly boring and incredibly insulting.
They assume people are stupid and will believe anything … and sadly, that may all be too true with their base these days.
She continued:
Ditto listening to them suggest it is DNI treatment of this whistleblower that will discourage future complaints–rather than Democrats' own theatrical handling of this situation.
— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 26, 2019
They’ve made themselves and the committee a joke.
And not a funny one.
He never just plain says, "It wasn't withheld. It's right in front of you."
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 26, 2019
They know the Emmy Awards have already been handed out this year, right?
— LoJo (@LoJoandKJ) September 26, 2019
Heh.
I think the whole thing is orchestrated including the Complaint
— Michelle (@michellebosso) September 26, 2019
Wouldn’t surprise us one bit.
*adjusts tinfoil*
Just as the @SenateDems @HouseDemocrats truly hurt the Me Too movement and all victims of sexual assault in the way they handled the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh.
— Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) September 26, 2019
If they really cared about ‘the people’ they wouldn’t waste so much time trying to remove Trump, which at this point feels more personal than political.
I wish we the people could sue the democrats for harassment or not fulfilling their oaths of office!
— B=Cool Beans 🇺🇸🌷 (@barbiejo16) September 26, 2019
Wouldn’t that be nice?
Suing them for all the tax money they’ve wasted?
I'm still waiting for all the evidence @RepAdamSchiff promised he had on collusion with Russia.
— JJ (@JJKuts) September 26, 2019
Us too.
Schiff just said Trump wanted Ukraine to "manufacture" dirt on Biden. A clear case of projection.
— Cathy Buffaloe (@cathybuffaloe) September 26, 2019
A circus started with a parody.
— Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) September 26, 2019
A joke and Schiff is the punchline.
