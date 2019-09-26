Elizabeth Warren has yet to answer a very important question, and that’s whether or not passing her magical ‘Medicare For All’ will raise taxes on the middle class.
Which means it will.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know Liz can’t pay for all of this ‘free stuff’ by robbing just the evil rich people.
Watch her tapdance around answering this NBC reporter …
Elizabeth Warren AGAIN refuses to say if middle class tax hikes will happen under her health care plan. pic.twitter.com/Pl9d5yNmZO
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2019
Yes or no, Liz?
And the reporter seems almost as annoyed with ol’ Liz as we are.
well, I buy it. I mean, obama came through with that $2500/ family reduction in healthcare costs, right? …oh….wait…..
— Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) September 26, 2019
HAAAAAAAAA
Lies of omission are still lies.
— Dominic Leech (@irishbear63) September 26, 2019
True.
I can answer for her. Yes.
— Tikka4 (@Tikka41) September 26, 2019
Indeed.
— Z. Thompson (@almostoffgryd) September 26, 2019
JUST ANSWER THE QUESTION, LIZ.
So taxes will go up
— David (@iowapatsfan67) September 26, 2019
Winner winner chicken dinner.
