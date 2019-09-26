Elizabeth Warren has yet to answer a very important question, and that’s whether or not passing her magical ‘Medicare For All’ will raise taxes on the middle class.

Which means it will.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know Liz can’t pay for all of this ‘free stuff’ by robbing just the evil rich people.

Watch her tapdance around answering this NBC reporter …

Elizabeth Warren AGAIN refuses to say if middle class tax hikes will happen under her health care plan. pic.twitter.com/Pl9d5yNmZO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2019

Yes or no, Liz?

And the reporter seems almost as annoyed with ol’ Liz as we are.

well, I buy it. I mean, obama came through with that $2500/ family reduction in healthcare costs, right? …oh….wait….. — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) September 26, 2019

HAAAAAAAAA

Lies of omission are still lies. — Dominic Leech (@irishbear63) September 26, 2019

True.

I can answer for her. Yes. — Tikka4 (@Tikka41) September 26, 2019

Indeed.

JUST ANSWER THE QUESTION, LIZ.

So taxes will go up — David (@iowapatsfan67) September 26, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

