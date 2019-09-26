Elizabeth Warren has yet to answer a very important question, and that’s whether or not passing her magical ‘Medicare For All’ will raise taxes on the middle class.

Which means it will.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know Liz can’t pay for all of this ‘free stuff’ by robbing just the evil rich people.

Watch her tapdance around answering this NBC reporter …

Yes or no, Liz?

And the reporter seems almost as annoyed with ol’ Liz as we are.

JUST ANSWER THE QUESTION, LIZ.

