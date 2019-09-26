Typically we do NOT cover randos aka ‘people who may not be who they say they are’ on Twitter UNLESS what they’ve written is so awesome, so hilarious, or so AWFUL that we have no choice. For example, ‘Gilberto Pagan Jr.’ who claims he used to be a Democrat but is now magically an Independent, went after wounded warrior and all-around badas*, Johnny Joey Jones, because he shows his injured legs.

This puts Gilberto in the ‘awful’ category.

Check it out.

@Johnny_Joey Why do you keep exhibiting your injured legs? Why not use long pants? You look ridiculous. People know that you got injured. There is no need to keep advertising it, and continue trying to cash on it, like you did with @FoxNews.@foxandfriends — Gilberto Pagán Jr. (@RUalumnus) September 26, 2019

We told you it was awful.

To me, the issue is not the injured legs, but the suit with shorts. And it cannot be denied that he has tried to cash in on his adversity, like he did with @FoxNews. This is my last comment on this obvious matter. — Gilberto Pagán Jr. (@RUalumnus) September 26, 2019

Schmuck.

Luckily most of Twitter thought this tweet sucked as much as we do …

Why do you keep exhibiting that you're scumbag against a hero who gave his legs for our country? You look ridiculous. There's no need to keep advertising it and virtue signal your dislike for our great veterans like you did here on twitter. — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 26, 2019

Wow. You're a douche. — 🏈Duchess of Football AnnaD🏈 (@AnnaDsays) September 26, 2019

Maybe it's easier to deal with artificial legs without long pants. Perhaps, they might catch on and damage pants. Possibly it makes it easier to remove them (like a person might remove shoes for comfort). I don't know as I don't have artificial legs. Then again, neither do you. pic.twitter.com/ax5PZXVtSy — Jon (@faroutmadman) September 26, 2019

Why do you keep exhibiting your ignorance? Why not just talk to your cat? You look ridiculous. People know that you’re ignorant. There’s no need to keep advertising it. — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 26, 2019

Damn, Cam.

Heh.

Delete your Twitter — Beto ain't taking my guns (@Red_Eye_Robot) September 26, 2019

What is wrong with you? This is just gross and unbecoming. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 26, 2019

My grandfather had a prothesis and it was exceedingly difficult to draw pants up over it. So, believe it or not, there may be a reason for it that isn't as calculated as you think. PS.. lol that you think HE looks ridiculous … this tweet is confirmation that you are — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) September 26, 2019

Wow are you a dumpster full of burning garbge — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 26, 2019

I love to see his blown off legs. It has apparently scared you—it is burned into my head as well. It makes me proud we have a volunteer army of the finest individuals God has ever produced who do extraordinary things because they believe in freedom & rights endowed by our creator — Lol @ Lib Doubletalk (@RaiseTaxBanGuns) September 26, 2019

Amen.

He can wear whatever the hell he wants and feel proud of his legs that help him walk and stand on. You are the one that looks ridiculous with your ignorance and mean comments. You should just thank Joey for his service and mind your own business or go crawl back under your rock. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 26, 2019

What she said.

And Jones’ response?

Went to @Georgetown while recovering, piloted a fellowship at @HouseVetAffairs worked for a few military nonprofits, was the COO of @BootCampaign and recently completed a multi-year project developing a unique and effective course for vets @campsoutherngrd so totally cashing in🙃 https://t.co/rmB1NujmkK — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) September 26, 2019

Boom.

