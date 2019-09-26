Typically we do NOT cover randos aka ‘people who may not be who they say they are’ on Twitter UNLESS what they’ve written is so awesome, so hilarious, or so AWFUL that we have no choice. For example, ‘Gilberto Pagan Jr.’ who claims he used to be a Democrat but is now magically an Independent, went after wounded warrior and all-around badas*, Johnny Joey Jones, because he shows his injured legs.

This puts Gilberto in the ‘awful’ category.

Check it out.

We told you it was awful.

Schmuck.

Luckily most of Twitter thought this tweet sucked as much as we do …

Damn, Cam.

Heh.

Amen.

What she said.

And Jones’ response?

Boom.

