Undercover Huber is definitely an account worth following if you’re trying to keep up with all of the investigations and other nonsense Democrats and intel agencies have been trying to pull since (and even before) Trump was elected.

Most of this stuff reads like stereo instructions written backwards and in Japanese, but Huber makes it easy to understand. Like this thread he wrote about a major error in the whistleblower memo:

At least one major part of the “whistleblower” memo is false AND this also proves one of their White House moles was misinformed or lying too “The call [with Ukraine] did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective” THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

A “White House official” is quoted by the whistleblower (WB) as objecting to the storage of the MEMCON transcript of @realDonaldTrump call with Zelenskyy in a secure storage system in the NSC. This was wrong (a cover up) because it contained “nothing remotely sensitive”. Nothing! pic.twitter.com/z38G4xkwkq — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

Ya’ don’t say?

But …

That’s categorically, 100% false. The President’s call with Zelenskyy contained references to both POTUS’s and the Ukrainian President’s opinions on multiple European countries and leaders, especially Germany/France and Merkel/Macron, as well as sanctions policy towards Russia pic.twitter.com/p57jssTRa3 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

Not just false but categorically, 100% false.

That’s why when originally classified the transcript was set at the SECRET, Original Classification Authority (ORCON), No Foreign Distribution (NOFORN) level pic.twitter.com/w4QVsQ5owe — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

That classification was set because the diplomatic view of the United States (and POTUS) towards other countries and leaders can “cause serious damage to national security” if disclosed in an unauthorized way. In this case it could also damage the national security of Ukraine too pic.twitter.com/hnP9hUKDu4 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

To prove the point, @Comey was referred to the IG and DOJ for potential prosecution because just *one* of his memos contained a *tiny* amount of similar information: POTUS’s views on the relative importance of two countries (one of which was Russia) and when to return their calls pic.twitter.com/flYTWYc4K7 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

Comey’s content was far milder & only 6 words, but even it was classified at the CONFIDENTIAL level, I.e would cause “damage to national security” Trump’s transcript was SECRET because it had far more info AND far stronger views about a *key US foreign policy*: Russia sanctions — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

Wow.

The fact Trump has since been forced into disclosing the transcript is irrelevant At the time, a SECRET classification was clearly warranted and the call DID contain sensitive national security information — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

Which means it was an error or they LIED.

The WB and their White House official mole were wrong, or lying when they said the transcript “did not contain anything remotely sensitive” Now, what else is wrong about their complaint and what else are they & their sources lying or misinformed about? /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

We imagine there’s a whole lot more ‘wrong’ with this memo.

Oh, and almost like a PS …

N.B. the wording of the complaint also suggests the whistleblower was a senior member of or very close colleague of the National Security Council in the White House. But that will be revealed soon enough… — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) September 26, 2019

*popcorn*

