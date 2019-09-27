Undercover Huber is definitely an account worth following if you’re trying to keep up with all of the investigations and other nonsense Democrats and intel agencies have been trying to pull since (and even before) Trump was elected.

Most of this stuff reads like stereo instructions written backwards and in Japanese, but Huber makes it easy to understand. Like this thread he wrote about a major error in the whistleblower memo:

Ya’ don’t say?

But …

Not just false but categorically, 100% false.

Wow.

Which means it was an error or they LIED.

We imagine there’s a whole lot more ‘wrong’ with this memo.

Oh, and almost like a PS …

*popcorn*

Tags: Adam SchiffTrumpUkrainewhistleblower