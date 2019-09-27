Jill Filipovic took to Twitter to all but beg people NOT to cancel their New York Times subscriptions, which tells us the news outlet really is in trouble. And it couldn’t happen to a more deserving rag of a paper.

Jill’s thread about why people shouldn’t cancel is something else …

Before you cancel your New York Times subscription: Do you think our country would be better off without the New York Times, or with an under-funded New York Times? Of course express your frustration. But man, more than ever, we need to support serious, hard-hitting journalism. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 26, 2019

She called the NYT serious, hard-hitting journalism.

Ouch, oh … our sides.

Yes, there are a lot of publications doing great work. But very few can afford to take on the kind of projects a big legacy publication like the Times does. That was so obvious reading She Said – when you investigate people with deep pockets, you need your own lawyers & resources — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 26, 2019

Guess it’s expensive to act as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Who knew?

You don't have to love everything the Times does. You certainly should criticize them! I do. But they remain one of the best publications in the history of American journalism. It is so crucial to balance critique with the full view of what they do and what they offer. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 26, 2019

One of the best publications in the history of American journalism.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe 20 years ago, now they’re nothing more than a Buzzfeed with a little more cred (but not much).

How many publications still have foreign correspondents all over the globe? How many have the resources to investigate someone like Weinstein, with David Boies in the background? It's easy to ignore all the great things, which are on balance so many more than the bad ones. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 26, 2019

Imagine white knighting for the NYT.

Did she really think this was going to go well?

Subscribing to any physical newspaper is pointless these days. — Adopted Southerner 🕆🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JTLovecraft) September 27, 2019

Well, when they decide to do that again, let us know. Until then, they're just another parody. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) September 27, 2019

The world would be better off without the NYT in its current makeup. Now it's consists of useless clickbait bullshit woke rage that is usually pedantic, tiresome, and stupid. It's sourcing is shit and its slavery series was a joke. Burn it to the ground. — Dick Trickle (@atlharp) September 27, 2019

If by "serious, hard-hitting" you mean absolutely one-sided and subjective…then they fit the bill. If you mean honest, and objective…we deserve better. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) September 27, 2019

We’d be better off without it. — DanCamm (@Dan_Camm) September 27, 2019

What I've seen over the past few days, if the NY Times shuttered, I'd call it a promising start. What value is news if you cannot trust it? — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) September 27, 2019

Don't beg. It's kind of a bad look. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2019

It is sorta pathetic.

You should start a poll. pic.twitter.com/HYBOXp2XC0 — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) September 27, 2019

"New York Times"

"serious, hard-hitting journalism" Seriously? Lol, you people are hilarious. Let it burn. — Ｌａｎｇｅｓｔｏｎ (@Langeston) September 27, 2019

Yes – the old grey lady is much like the bitter lady who lost in 2016.

Both insufferable and incapable of truth — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) September 27, 2019

Much better off without the lies and distorted leftist #propaganda the NYT spews daily.#NotAMomentTooSoon — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) September 27, 2019

Narrator: It did not pay off.

