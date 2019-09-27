Jill Filipovic took to Twitter to all but beg people NOT to cancel their New York Times subscriptions, which tells us the news outlet really is in trouble. And it couldn’t happen to a more deserving rag of a paper.

Jill’s thread about why people shouldn’t cancel is something else …

She called the NYT serious, hard-hitting journalism.

Ouch, oh … our sides.

Guess it’s expensive to act as the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Who knew?

One of the best publications in the history of American journalism.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe 20 years ago, now they’re nothing more than a Buzzfeed with a little more cred (but not much).

Trending

Imagine white knighting for the NYT.

Did she really think this was going to go well?

It is sorta pathetic.

Narrator: It did not pay off.

Tags: Jill Filipovicnyt