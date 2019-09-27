As Twitchy reported earlier, Adam Schiff sent out a tweet that was very similar to the whistleblower’s info two weeks before any of this information was made public … it’s almost like he knew something was coming.

Ben Shapiro’s jab at the media about this being ‘mildly concerning’ is so perfect here:

Isn’t it mildly concerning that Adam Schiff was running around parroting the EXACT claim made by the whistleblower two weeks before Congress was allegedly notified by the inspector general of the intelligence community of the existence of such a complaint? https://t.co/qTPnkb1PlQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2019

This seems somehow relevant, don’cha think?

That makes this sound more like the whistleblower may have been working with Schiff BEFORE the process had played out legally, and raises serious questions about leaks from the whistleblower or someone else in the intelligence community to Schiff. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2019

Now why oh why would Schiff need to work with the whistleblower before he (she) blew the whistle?

This seems more and more like a planned effort to this editor … *adjusts tinfoil*

Here’s the big thing though, take a gander at who responded to Schiff’s month-old tweet:

And, by the way, the top reply to Schiff’s tweet on Twitter comes courtesy of…Alexandra Chalupa, the DNC operative who was working with the Ukrainian embassy to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign in 2016. https://t.co/aVH6TR1CKY — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2019

DNC operative who was working the the Ukrainian embassy to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Think that’s coincidental?

Huh.

