As Twitchy readers know, MSNBC and other outlets got all sorts of fussy when Trump held his Social Media Summit earlier this week at the White House. Beyond the yelling match between Playboy’s Brian Karem and Seb Gorka (which was pretty damn cool), many in the traditional media took it upon themselves to smear not only the summit but the people in attendance.

God forbid anyone they disagree with has a voice in social media, right?

President Trump hosted a group of race-baiting conspiracy theorists at the White House for what was dubbed a "social media summit." https://t.co/Y3Lobo4RDy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 13, 2019

Hrm. We might have seen ‘Race-baiting Conspiracy Theorists’ open for ‘Hillary Will Never Be President’ back in 99.

It was a crappy concert, just sayin’.

Steven Crowder JUST owned them:

“Race-baiting conspiracy theorists” is a rich phrase coming from a network that pushed— -Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax

-Kavanaugh rape hoax allegations

-Russian collusion conspiracy / Fake Steele dossier

-Covington HS MAGA Hat Kid Hoax https://t.co/QbNr3X5pYd — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 13, 2019

Gosh, when Steven puts it like THAT it’s like MSNBC is the real race-baiting conspiracy theorist in the room.

Who knew?

Oh, that’s right … EVERYONE.

MSNBC has a hatred for truth, as well as for the average American citizen. they cannot be honest — Sheila Townsend (@senneth21) July 13, 2019

It’s a theme these days with our friends in traditional media.

Sad, but true.

Never mind the “hands up” BS that caused riots. — Jamie F (@_troglodyte_) July 14, 2019

The Left has no sense of irony. — Mike Walker (@mrwalkerhi1) July 13, 2019

Or sense of humor.

True story.

