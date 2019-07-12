Oh, look, MSNBC is proving Trump’s point on conservatives being mistreated by social and traditional media.

Gosh, thanks a lot for that.

Race-baiting conspiracy theorists.

Sounds a lot like MSNBC to us … CNN as well.

Speaking of conspiracy theories … a-holes.

Heh.

Seriously. It’s like they want us making fun of them at this point.

We suppose even bad attention is still attention, eh?

Don’t even get this editor started on the BS that’s being pulled by plenty of social media giants.

Think ‘throttling’. Ahem.

But hey guys, Playboy’s Brian Karem was there! HA HA HA HA HA

That will never not be funny.

And they’re suuuuuper jelly about it.

Cleary.

