As Twitchy reported, Thursday evening before Trump’s announcement in the Rose Garden there was a confrontation of sorts between Playboy’s Brian Karem and Seb Gorka. Apparently, Karem said something about people who are prone to demonic possession (the jury is still out as to who exactly he was talking about) and Gorka called him a punk. If you think about it, it doesn’t really matter who the humiliated journalist was trying to humiliate, his behavior in general as a member of the press was in desperate need of being called out.

Gorka just happened to be the one to step up and do what needed to be done.

And like clockwork, Brian took to Twitter to play the victim.

Just another day at the WH! https://t.co/kvQdv8rAsU — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 11, 2019

Notice Brian is leaving out a few key details.

You know, about how he started the whole damn thing?

Well it is never a dull moment here https://t.co/OkLJxxMEBA — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 11, 2019

Still pretending he didn’t do anything.

All that’s missing is some BS story from Brian about how a woke, migrant six-year-old child with an eyepatch in a wheelchair asked him why Trump and Seb Gorka hated the migrant child so much.

And of course, the media is doing their part in making Seb the bad guy here …

amazing shot of gorka yelling at @BrianKarem in the white house garden over an event on memes bc that's the type of thing our government does now pic.twitter.com/QWSmQEboaX — Ali Breland (@alibreland) July 11, 2019

Yes, that’s what out govt. does now.

And he wonders why Seb finally ‘snapped.’

It never fails.

What's missing from this caption is what set @SebGorka off, namely @BrianKarem loudly threatening to beat him up. https://t.co/8qFv5zxC4n — Mike (@Doranimated) July 12, 2019

Oopsie.

But you know, it was just another violent, unhinged Trump supporter picking on an innocent journalist …

Related:

‘He’d kick your punk A*S!’: Seb Gorka UNLOADS on loser journo for crapping all over crowd attending Trump’s announcement (watch)

BURN –> Buck Sexton seriously rained all over Megan Rapinoe’s ‘ME ME ME’ parade and it just took one BRUTAL tweet

OMG this was awesome! Rep. Doug Collins SHUT Jerry Nadler DOWN with the rules of his own committee and WOW (watch)