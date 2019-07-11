That moment when Rep. Doug Collins completely and totally shuts Rep. Jerry Nadler down for acting like a petulant child during his own committee meeting.

Watch.

That moment when you realize the rules of your committee apply to you, too. pic.twitter.com/CW0UJxbg0t — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) July 11, 2019

‘I will withdraw those words.’

Yes, yes you WILL, Jerry.

Boom.

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer fella.

Why is he still chairman? — Rvorce (@rvorce) July 11, 2019

Because he wears his belt the highest.

KIDDING.

Sorta.

Admit it, you snickered.

Sir I am a born and bread Georgian, I want you to know how proud of you I am of your representation of this great state.

Thank you for your service.

Thank you from the ones you serve. — Christopher Cunningham (@Christo34479573) July 11, 2019

If Democrats are going to be this blatantly out of line and obnoxious we’re going to need to see more of this from the Republicans.

I hate listening to this man talk. He's so smug. — Perky Biscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) July 11, 2019

The voice is a tad grating.

Yes.

And that belt …

Good Lord, it appears as if he doesn’t have a clue, how frustrating!🤬 — 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) July 11, 2019

Oh, he has a clue, he just likes to assume other people don’t know any better.

This was pretty damn cool.

Again!

