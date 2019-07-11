As Twitchy readers know, AOC jumped the ol’ shark with her latest claim that Nancy Pelosi is trying to get her and her ‘squad’ targeted with death threats.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

She also brought up ‘the media environment we’re operating in,’ which Dana Loesch used in a fairly spectacular way to slam our dear, sweet friends in the MSM.

I’m glad the people who’ve outright suggested that law-abiding gun owners are murderers are finally worried about “the media environment that we’re operating in" https://t.co/V6itwiygd0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 11, 2019

Nice of them to notice FINALLY, right?

If @AOC is receiving death threats—and I can easily imagine that she is (Lord knows there are plenty of nut jobs out there)—then wouldn't it be wise for her to buckle down and do her job, out of the spotlights and cameras, . . . — Mountain Man (@CornWhisky) July 11, 2019

She’s so worried about death threats that she does her best to be in the media spotlight every single day.

Yup.

"I'm the victim of my own stupidity" — Chris Goyette (@WickedSamurai07) July 11, 2019

Basically.

Chalk up another ridiculous thing for AOC to say🌞 — Rob R (@Sun100001) July 11, 2019

She could write a table book at this point and call it, ‘My Dumbest Tweets’.

All while she is SILENT about the ACTUAL threats against a little girl who had the audacity to mock her. Silent! .@AOC .@RepAOC — Rob (@housebarn) July 11, 2019

Quiet you, she’s the victim here! *eye roll*

One way for Alexa Cortez to stop people calling her terrible, is for Alexa Cortez to be less terrible. — Eric Maher (@eric90230) July 11, 2019

Whoa, mind BLOWN.

