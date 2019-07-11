Guys, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is super disappointed that Daniel Bress’ nomination to fill a California seat on the Ninth Circuit is going forward. Oh, and so is Kamala Harris because they don’t think he has enough connections to California.

I’m very disappointed the Daniel Bress nomination is moving forward to fill a California seat on the Ninth Circuit. Both @SenKamalaHarris and I objected to his lack of connections to our state. He’s not the right nominee for this lifetime position. https://t.co/GejvgS76Tr — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 9, 2019

Lack of connections.

Fun fact: Dan Bress was an intern for…drumroll….Dianne Feinstein https://t.co/sai7yutAEM — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) July 11, 2019

That sounds like a pretty big connection to us, DiFi.

You haven't done anything in good faith. After the debacle of Christine Blasey Ford you and Sen Harris have zero credibility. The President was right to ignore your input of this seat or on any seat. — Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) July 11, 2019

And we all know it’s hypocritical not to vote for someone who interned for you to be on the federal judiciary…or something… — Esau (@GC_Esau) July 11, 2019

We’re sorry Diane, but your Chinese Spy Driver was not qualified for the judgeship, Better Luck Tomorrow! — My Doodle Knows (@InsurancePlanX) July 11, 2019

Granted, the woman has been in office since God was a boy but she MIGHT want to double check if she has any connections to people before crapping all over them on Twitter.

