Guys, Sen. Dianne Feinstein is super disappointed that Daniel Bress’ nomination to fill a California seat on the Ninth Circuit is going forward. Oh, and so is Kamala Harris because they don’t think he has enough connections to California.

Or something.

Huh.

Lack of connections.

That’s … interesting.

Oopsie.

That sounds like a pretty big connection to us, DiFi.

Granted, the woman has been in office since God was a boy but she MIGHT want to double check if she has any connections to people before crapping all over them on Twitter.

Just sayin’.

