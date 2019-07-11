We already knew Chuck Schumer lived in a big ol’ glass house but seeing him complain about others and dark money well and truly takes the cake.

C’mon, Chuck.

The dark money @JudicialNetwork has been running $1.1 million in ads for 'greater transparency' in judicial nominations. So why are they concealing their own donors…? These donors have contributed tens of millions to fund advertising for nominees like Kavanaugh & Gorsuch. https://t.co/jJUNGsQklY — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 10, 2019

Especially with the news that broke earlier this week about one of Chuck’s more infamous donors:

Democrat Chuck Schumer got thousands in donations from alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/j61UHDwwIs — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 10, 2019

Womp-womp.

Thousands from Epstein.

From the New York Post:

Epstein — who was arrested Saturday and charged with sex trafficking and a related conspiracy count for allegedly sexually abusing a vast network of underage girls — also gave $10,000 to Victory in New York, a joint fundraising committee established by Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Epstein gave an additional $5,000 to Win New York, a Schumer-associated joint committee that benefited the Liberal Party of New York state. Both of Epstein’s donations to the committees came in October 1998 — and look to have primarily benefited the DSCC and the Liberal Party of New York, as Epstein would have already met the $2,000 limit on donating individually to Schumer. At the time, donors could give $1,000 to a candidate per election — once in the primary and again in the general. That means Schumer and Schumer-linked entities received a combined $22,000.

Huh.

Crazy right?

Someone say dark money? “Senator Schumer was a frequent visitor to Madoff in his office in New York’s Lipstick Building.”https://t.co/GeB6uJq7US — JWF (@JammieWF) July 11, 2019

Oh, that one too.

Fascinating.

Chuckie- did you really take campaign donations from Epstein? If so, you should resign immediately. You’ve been there for like a hundred years anyway. Many of us think it’s long overdue. — Kelly Bushnell (@KellyAnnB11) July 10, 2019

Aces, Chuckles.

