Rick Wilson doesn’t seem quite as cocky about Trump losing next year.

Huh, that’s too bad.

First The Bulwark admitted the Left was never really their friend and now Rick Wilson himself has figured out Lefties are really and truly awful.

We tried to tell them all of this years ago and save them a good deal of humiliation but OH NO.

Orange man bad.

Anything to stop him … blah blah blah.

How’s that workin’ out for Never Trump?

Reap the whirlwind, Rick. https://t.co/toZKLUY3wW — Mulder’s Shroom Ride meets Kato Kaelin’s Man Mane (@proteinwisdom) July 11, 2019

Karma.

I don't know any real Democrats who have any illusions that Trump can't actually win again. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) July 11, 2019

Dems need to STOP using the damn race card. NOW pic.twitter.com/zTRYpXDs5x — 1nonblonde (@1nonblonde2) July 11, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Like that’s at all possible.

You can sit on the sidelines and toss out barbs all you want, but nothing will ever be worse than your party, the party of Trump. — Chad Corley (@lrbt) July 11, 2019

See? They hate him. They hate all of Never Trump. No matter how much these folks pander to the Left in their disdain for Trump they will NEVER accept them.

So wait, you’d prefer Dems to act like the GOP and support their party no matter what? Party over country? I’d rather hear them squabble, than blindly follow. — Angela in KY (@angelarlacy) July 11, 2019

Have fun with that, Rick.

I am pretty darn blue, and I am getting tired of AOC's antics. — Henry (@TheDragonPup) July 11, 2019

She’s all yours, folks.

Your own party completely sold out to a corrupt, incompetent, quisling aspiring dictator. One elected Republican had the balls to stand up for the rule of law and y’all drummed him out of the party. I’m very tired of Rep. lectures about how the Dems are responsible for Trump. — Minerva (@tallybroom) July 11, 2019

Yeah! Stop lecturing Democrats, Rick.

Oh, ouch, our sides.

It’s getting harder and harder to defend @AOC. If the Dems were smart, we’d ignore her till 2021. At least. — Shugar (@GregShugar) July 11, 2019

Luckily Democrats aren’t known for being smart.

See AOC.

The Republican Party is now the Trump party. But keep beating up on the ladies in the Democratic Party. — Jeffrey Schultz (@JeffreywSchultz) July 11, 2019

Yeah, stop picking on the ladies of the Democratic Party.

We warned him.

